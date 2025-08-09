3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 8/10/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Washington Mystics at Dallas Wings

Whether or not Paige Bueckers (back) plays really doesn't matter here.

Dallas is bad, and they shipped off DiJonai Carrington to essentially wave the white flag on a competitive 2025. The Wings enter Sunday's tilt with the Washington Mystics at 2-8 SU in their last 10 games, holding a -5.6 NRTG in this time. Most of these contests were with Bueckers.

I lean that the Wings won't push their franchise player, and the Mystics are at full strength and riding a bit of momentum after leading at halftime against Minnesota on Friday. They lost by just four.

DRatings has Washington a favorite (56.4%) in this road contest. I'm not sure the Wings even want to win as much as position themselves for Azzi Fudd, so I'll take the plus money.

If you want to lean into a bit of variance, Kiki Iriafen's points prop is an intriguing look because of how the Wings struggle defensively.

Iriafen's role isn't extremely stable. She's failed to meet 25 minutes in 5 of her last 10 games, and I'm not expecting that to improve as Jacy Sheldon likely makes her team debut off the bench after Thursday's trade. Sheldon probably commands even more minutes than Aaliyah Edwards.

However, if Iriafen sees the floor, she should have a chance to get buckets. Among qualifiers on the team, Iriafen scores her highest percentage of points off turnovers (26.4%). Dallas has allowed the second-most fastbreak points in the league over the past 10 games (12.4) -- only outdone by the tanking Sky.

Rotowire projects 13.5 points in 27.0 minutes for Iriafen. Even when dancing the fence of her part-time role, there's a path to smash this mark.

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury

These squads combined for 169 points when they last met in Phoenix on July 23rd. This total is already significantly lower expecting the Atlanta Dream to cool down from the floor.

Atlanta put up a 59.3 eFG% in that one, and their season average (51.3%) is much lower. They should typically find the other side of the average against Phoenix, which has had a top-five defense all season (98.8 DRTG).

Meanwhile, the Dream are also playing an under-oriented brand of basketball over their last 10 if the shots aren't falling. They're third in DRTG (98.1) and hold the second-slowest pace (93.5) in this time.

This feels like a line that will drop considerably until Sunday night's tip, so I'm leaping on it early. DRatings is expecting just 161.3 median points here.

