3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 6/8/25

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics

As an underdog, the Washington Mystics bested the Connecticut Sun by five in Montville last month. Connecticut has a chance to repay the favor on the road Sunday.

The Sun's roster turnover got the better of them earlier this season, but they're starting to gel. Last week, they were waxed in New York by the best team in the league but sandwiched that effort with their first two dubs of the season against playoff squads, Indiana and Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Washington has come back to Earth after their 2-0 start, losing five of six. I wish I could say it wasn't predictable. The 'Stics used a 56.9 eFG% to leap out to the hot start, but their roster -- devoid of talent like Connecticut's -- has a league-worst 44.2 eFG% since those first two contests.

Any time these teams clash, I'll take the team getting more than a basket. It's a low-level matchup where shooting will determine all. DRatings has this spread at just 5.0 points.

The formula for Connecticut's turnaround has been simple. Marina Mabrey started playing like an All-Star again.

Mabrey has averaged a league-best 30.0 points per game in wins, adding 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game along the way. In losses, Mabrey's per-game totals have been poor: 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

They've thrusted a lot onto the guard's plate, per a 27.8% usage rate. That's tied for seventh among qualifiers in the WNBA. She was halted by 5-for-21 shooting in the first matchup with Washington, but this is a player with consecutive seasons holding an eFG% north of 50.0% before this year's backslide in a smaller sample (47.6%).

Rotowire has Mabrey projected for 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in Sunday's game. It's only fitting to think she plays well if the Sun cover.

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings

This is an ugly nightcap. The undefeated Minnesota Lynx are laying 11 points on the road visiting the 1-7 Dallas Wings, who remain without Paige Bueckers (head).

As a value bettor, I've got no interest in determining whether or not Minnesota makes the number -- especially if it's left to reserves late. Instead, player props against the WNBA's third-worst defensive rating (108.4 DRTG) and third-fastest pace (98.1) will suffice.

Alanna Smith might not be getting enough respect, ranking fourth on the team in usage rate (16.5%). It's not an ideal role, but Smith still averages 16.8 points per 36 minutes thanks to her proficiency from deep (50.0 3P%). She's topped 10 points in five of seven games this season.

Rotowire has Smith projected for 12.7 points in just 29.0 minutes because of a potential blowout. I think she can reach double digits even if this is ugly late.

