3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Pacers at Thunder in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Indiana Pacers face the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the NBA Finals?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Pacers at Thunder Game 2 Betting Picks

1st Quarter Alternate Spread 1st Quarter Alternate Spread Oklahoma City Thunder -3.5 -132 View more odds in Sportsbook

1st Half Alternate Spread 1st Half Alternate Spread Oklahoma City Thunder -7.5 -112 View more odds in Sportsbook

There's no doubt that the Thunder gagged Game 1 away. They've been here before, though.

OKC fumbled a late-game situation to fall behind the Denver Nuggets after the first game of this year's Western Conference Semifinals. How did they respond? The team had a 24-point lead at the end of the first quarter and 31-point lead by halftime in Game 2.

The comeback-versed Pacers are totally open to trailing early, too. Indiana's +5.4 net rating (NRTG) is fine, but it's likely negative if not for a +41 differential in the first half of Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Urgency is a fickle concept in the NBA playoffs. The Thunder simply can't trail 2-0 in this series headed to Indiana, or it's over. I've also banged the drum routinely for Oklahoma City's stark home-road splits; the squad has a +22.0 NRTG at home in the playoffs that sits a mediocre -6.2 on the road. They know they'll be hard-pressed to win both games in Indy, too.

I'm not lining up to lay an 11-point margin opposite one of the best clutch teams in NBA history. However, this sets up nearly identical to the Denver series, where OKC evened it with a blowout in Game 2 before dropping consecutive games against the spread (ATS) on the road.

Chet Holmgren - Pts + Reb Indiana Pacers Jun 9 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chet Holmgren did his backers dirty in Game 1.

A lineup adjustment absolutely should have gone over bettors' way. The Thunder swapped out Isaiah Hartenstein for Cason Wallace as a third guard, and that should have been a massive boon to Holmgren's counting stats. He's averaged 20.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per 36 minutes with Hartenstein on the floor compared to 17.5 and 9.6, respectively, when the center is on the pine.

It's not like this is a tough matchup, either. Game 1 delivered 221 total points at a 102.5 pace. Indiana also allowed Karl-Anthony Towns to post 25.4 points and 12.5 rebounds per 36 in their last series.

Holmgren will never produce like KAT, but he should deliver better than a postseason-low 6 points and 6 rebounds on Thursday. We've got the center projected for 16.0 points and 8.1 rebounds in 30.0 minutes tonight.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NBA daily fantasy? FanDuel has plenty of contest options to make every moment more. Be sure to check out the NBA betting options, as well.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

