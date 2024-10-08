3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sun at Lynx (Game 5)

The WNBA postseason is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find today's best bets.

On top of that, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promo for all customers betting a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay (SGP) on the WNBA game happening October 8th!

How to Claim This Promo

You can claim this promo by signing into your FanDuel Sportsbook account and clicking the “Claim Now” button.

You’ll then be rewarded a 25% Profit Boost Token for a SGP on the WNBA game happening October 8th. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

WNBA Best Bets

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals tips off tonight. The winner of this meeting between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx will move on to face the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals.

With a trip to the championship on the line, how should we bet this match? The Sun have proved valiant all postseason and just got a key player back, so I'll take them to cover.

Connecticut took Game 1 on the road by a score of 73-70, dropped the next two games by seven and nine points, and bounced back with a huge 92-82 victory in Game 4.

This has been a super scrappy and competitive series, so a 4.5-point spread seems a tad forgiving here. Napheesa Collier scored 29 points via efficient shooting (9-for-15) in Game 4 and Minnesota still lost by double-digits. That's not a knock on the Lynx; they went a stunning 14-2 in their final games of the regular season and could very well be playing in the Finals later this week. It does, however, show just how capable the Sun are even in the face of Collier being Collier.

Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are two of the top vets in the league and have ample playoff experience. That should come in handy in an elimination game. But the bigger key for Connecticut tonight? Marina Mabrey and Tyasha Harris.

Harris (ankle) was injured in the first game of the playoffs. She missed Game 1 of this series and played just six and seven minutes in Games 2 and 3. But Harris returned to Connecticut's starting lineup for Game 4, and she ended up saving their season, scoring 20 points in 30 minutes and going 4-for-5 from behind the arc. Harris is not only one of the league's top defenders (10th-best defensive rating in WNBA) but also provides a spark from downtown with a 39.5 3P%.

With Harris back in the lineup, the Sun are now bringing offensive weapon Mabrey off the bench. She's averaging 17.2 points per game this postseason and is shooting threes at a 42.4% clip since joining the Sun. The Lynx have an edge playing this one on their home court, but each game of this series has gone down to the wire. I'll side with a Connecticut team that has been trending upward since Harris' return.

Bonner is averaging 24.1 combined points and rebounds (PR) this postseason. She's eclipsed 21.5 PR in five out of six playoff games, missing by the hook once.

It took an awful 4-for-17 (23.5% FG%) shooting night and zero free throw attempts for Bonner to miss out on the over at this line, yet she still inched close with 21 PR.

Considering Bonner is the only starter on either side to win a WNBA championship, an offensive takeover in tonight's elimination game seems apt. We've already seen her take on a meaty shot volume in the playoffs, shooting 13 field goal attempts and coupling that with 7.8 boards per game.

She's also notched six free throw makes in half of her playoff games. The Sun would love to see Collier leave this game due to foul trouble, so we could expect Bonner to hone in on drawing fouls inside.

The Lynx love to shoot threes, and they're pretty good at making them. In Game 4, the Sun got away with letting up 26 three-point attempts to Minnesota -- in part because Harris provided them with a 4-for-5 showing from downtown.

In order for Connecticut to keep up tonight, they'll need to match or beat Minnesota from behind the arc. In turn, I'm expecting Harris to take on a voluminous enough shot volume to drain a pair of threes.

In the regular season, Harris made multiple threes in 18 out of 38 games started (47.4% of contests). She also nailed at least two threes in 50.0% of games that were decided by 11 or fewer points. These +116 odds imply just a 46.3% probability.

Considering the close spread and elimination nature of this contest, we could see the Sun hoist up a lot of three-balls late in the game should they be down. This seems like a great spot for Harris to shine, so I'll back her in this market.

Looking for more WNBA betting opportunities? Check out the WNBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG