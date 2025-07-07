3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Monday 7/7/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

Golden State Valkyries at Atlanta Dream

The Golden State Valkyries will visit the Atlanta Dream on Monday, and Atlanta is expected to be back at full strength with Rhyne Howard (upper body) no longer listed on the injury report. The Dream are averaging 83.6 points per game (PPG) over the last 10 games, and putting Howard back in the lineup makes the rotation fully capable of continuing the trend.

Despite totaling the fourth-fewest PPG (79.0), the Valkyries have upped their production with 82.2 PPG over the previous 10 contests. Each offense is totaling plenty enough for over the 158-point total.

I expect Atlanta to carry the load thanks to its three-point shooting. The Dream attempt the third-most three-point shots per game, and Golden State gives up the the most shots from deep. The Valkyries also like to launch triples with the most attempts per contest. Plenty of shots from deep is always a welcomed sight when banking on the over.

However, Atlanta has a stingy perimeter defense that allows the fewest attempts per contest. Fortunately, Golden State has the third-highest offensive rebounding percentage -- which should give it enough second-chance looks to help push for the over.

Excluding June 24's 55-point performance, the Dream have logged 86.8 PPG over the last nine games. If the Valkyries continue to give up three-point looks in bulk, Atlanta should keep rolling -- especially with Howard back in the lineup. With the over 6-1 in the Dream's past seven games, this side is shaping up to be the best game line for this matchup.

Backed by a ton of confidence in Atlanta's offense, it makes sense to carry our focus over to the Dream's player props. As mentioned, the Valkyries have been giving up a load of three-point shots. Atlanta has its share of high volume shooters, from Howard launching a league-high 9.9 threes per game to Allisha Gray attempting 5.9 threes per contest.

Targeting Howard's three-point total feels like a surefire way to get value. This is the WNBA's highest volume three-point shooter taking on a defense giving up the most attempts per contest. The Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky are also in the top three for the most three-point shots allowed per game, and Howard averaged 5.7 made threes per game over three matchups against the two squads. She also enjoyed an absurd volume in the split, totaling 13.7 three-point attempts per game.

Considering Howard is totaling a league-high 2.9 made triples per contest, getting -118 odds for three or more made threes is good value. This is in line for RotoWire's projections, too, as Howard carries 2.9 projected made three-pointers for tonight.

If Atlanta's top three-point shooter is excelling, this further boosts our previous over pick, as well.

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

While the Phoenix Mercury have lost back-to-back games, they still boast a 7-3 record over the previous 10. The Dallas Wings continue to be up and down with a 5-5 record outright and against the spread (ATS) in the same split. Each team carries a long injury report, missing two of their three top scorers. For the Mercury, they will be without Satou Sabally (19.1 PPG) and Kahleah Copper (16.7 PPG). The Wings will be missing Arike Ogunbowale (16.8 PPG) and DiJonai Carrington (11.8 PPG).

Phoenix carries a favorable matchup in this one, turning my attention to the spread. Considering Dallas has the league's fourth-worst defensive rating, the Mercury's offense should find success. The unit has the fifth-highest offensive rating while posting the fifth-most PPG. Furthermore, Phoenix attempts the second-most three-point shots per contest. While the Wings limit opponents to the fifth-fewest three-point shots per game, opposing teams are still shooting 36.5% from deep (second-highest).

On the other side of the court, Dallas logs the third-fewest three-point shots per game compared to the sixth-most points in the paint and third-most free throw attempts per game. The Wings clearly look to get to the rim, but the Mercury have the answer by allowing the second-fewest points in the paint per game.

With Sabally and Copper absent, Phoenix still has some capable shooters, including Sami Whitcomb (6.1 three-point attempts per game) and Kitija Laksa (4.8 three-point attempts per game). Dallas' interior attack on offense only becomes more important as Ogunbowale leads the team with 6.1 three-point shots per game. The Mercury's advantages feel even more vital with key players out -- mainly concerning the Wings' ability to score.

DRatings' game projections have Phoenix winning by about 8.3 points.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games?

