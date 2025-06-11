3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Lynx at Storm on Wednesday 6/11/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Lynx at Storm

Can the Seattle Storm stain the Minnesota Lynx's undefeated record this evening?

I don't mind the idea of calling a shot on Seattle's moneyline at +152 odds, but we can also pivot and look for them to cover a 3.5-point spread.

Following a tough season opener, the Storm have since gone 5-3 and the losses were decided by just five, five, and seven points. That includes a road game against Minnesota where they lost 82-77 thanks to going 6 for 24 (25.0%) from downtown. It was an awfully uncharacteristic shooting night for Seattle, who leads the WNBA with a 37.6% three-point percentage.

Skylar Diggins collected 26 points and 7 assists her last time out, continuing what has been a late-career resurgence for the vet. She's shooting threes at a healthy 37.9% clip after making them at a meh 29.4% clip across the last two seasons.

Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike (16.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game) are giving veterans a good name, but it's Gabby Williams who has been the life force for this team. Williams has gone 22 for 45 from beyond the arc (48.9%) and ranks second in effective field goal percentage and 10th in net rating among W players who average at least 30.0 minutes per game. How's that as a counter to Minnesota's seemingly unstoppable Kayla McBride?

Seattle also has answers for Napheesa Collier -- arguably the best player in the game right now. Collier can make a living at the charity stripe but Seattle limits opponents to the fourth-fewest free-throw attempts per possession. The Storm's Ezi Magbegor is third in the league in blocks per game (1.8), too.

The Lynx are a superb basketball team but have yet to face a top-five club outside of the Storm. We can't ignore how soft their schedule has been. I have confidence Seattle can keep this one close after staying within five on the road despite encountering shooting struggles in that one.

For the season, Williams is averaging 15.2 points per game and has exceeded 13.5 points in six out of nine contests.

She toasted Minnesota for 20 points in late May and is since netting 18.6 points per game, scoring north of 13.5 in five straight contests. That puts me on these +100 odds for Williams to go over her points prop tonight.

The Lynx cough up 26.8 three-point attempts (3PA) per game -- the fourth-most in the WNBA. They're also letting up a league-high 15.6 3PA to opposing forwards.

As mentioned, Williams is shooting threes at a ferocious 48.9% clip. Her efficiency on both sides of the ball have resulted in 34.0 minutes per game (sixth-most in the WNBA). She's attempted a minimum of 10 and an average of 12.8 field goal attempts across her last five contests.

That usage alone could make the over a worthwhile bet at +100 odds.

Minnesota's trio of starting forwards -- Collier (6'1"), Bridget Carleton (6'2"), and Alanna Smith (6'4") -- could increase the need for Seattle's Magbegor. She played a season-high 33 minutes when these teams met up in May, which resulted in a season-high 10 rebounds.

Magbegor's been cleaning up the glass all season long. She averages 8.0 rebounds per game and has exceeded 7.5 rebounds in six of nine contests. Her floor is encouraging, as Magbegor hasn't left a game without a minimum of seven rebounds.

Ezi nets 0.29 rebounds per minute. At that rate, she'd need to play just a hair above 27 minutes in order to corral eight boards. Luckily, she's averaging 29.5 minutes in games decided by single digits, and tonight's 3.5-point spread suggests such a competition.

Rotowire's WNBA projections forecast Magbegor to tally 8.4 rebounds in this one.

