3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Friday 6/20/25

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun

In a matchup between two teams in the bottom three of the league in defensive rating, the over is naturally an appealing place to start looking.

And once you look a little deeper, it looks pretty good.

The Wings will again be without Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder due to EuroBasket, and Maddy Siegrist (knee) remains without a timetable to return to action.

Without those three on the floor but with Paige Buckers, Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, and Myisha Hines-Allen active, the Wings own an above-average offensive rating (105.5) and an over-friendly defensive rating (110.2), per PBPStats.

Connecticut's offense should benefit. The Sun are averaging a league-low 71.6 points per game but should see a boost against a non-elite defense.

The Sun also have averaged only 65.3 points per game in four games against top-three defenses. Against all others, they're averaging 74.8 per contest. That'd still be a full-season league-low rate but much more competitive with the rest of the W.

My model projects 168.7 points scored tonight.

I also like the Wings' spread (-5.0), but we've seen it move in their favor, so the over is the current preference.

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

Another over? Yeah, and here's why.

While Washington (77.6 points per game) is 11th in scoring in the league, Atlanta is a top-three offense this year (84.3).

Both teams are middle-of-the-pack by defensive rating.

One of the biggest knocks for the Mystics so far this season has been a poor turnover rate (20.3%, second-worst in the WNBA). On the flip side, no defense forces turnovers at a lower rate than the Dream (15.5%). In two games against Atlanta, Washington's turnover rate has been just 14.7%.

Now, these two teams just met Sunday, and Atlanta won in Washington 89-56 for a total of 145 points -- a big shift from their initial meeting (a 94-90 win by Washington at home to open the season).

Going back to Sunday's game, Washington had an eFG% of just 32.0%, the second-lowest eFG% by a team in a game all season. (To be fair, Washington also has the worst performance from late May at 31.1%.)

Signs point to better offensive efficiency from Washington in this game. My model expects 162.7 points in this game.

Allisha Gray Points + Rebounds + Assists

Allisha Gray has had the Mystics' number this year in two prior meetings.

To open the season, Gray dropped 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists (40 PRA) across 36 minutes in Washington. On Sunday during a 33-point romp, Gray exited with 32 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists (41 PRA) in just 29 minutes of action.

Gray's impact on the offense is pretty hard to understate.

Gray has put up at least 11 field goal attempts in 11 of 12 games, giving her a high baseline for scoring potential in a game where I like the over, and she's also snared 4 boards or more in 11 of 12 games and had at least 3 assists in 10 of 12.

The consistent output (good for an average of 30.3 PRA per game on the year) plus the matchup has me bullish on the over at just 25.5.

