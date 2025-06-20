3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 6/20/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Teoscar Hernandez will draw a matchup against a left-handed hurler tonight, which should immediately grab our attention.

Hernandez finished 2024 with the league's seventh-highest ISO (.284) against lefties. He's leveled up this season and enters the night with a .383 BA, .426 ISO, and 236 wRC+ versus southpaws. His .809 slugging percentage in this split is second in MLB (minimum 40 PA) to only Aaron Judge.

The southpaw in question is MacKenzie Gore. He's been elite with a 2.89 ERA and 33.6% strikeout rate but still lets some power fly thanks to a 9.1% barrel rate and 43.0% fly-ball rate. Plus, he allows a .434 SLG on the road, compared to a .298 SLG at home.

Hernandez has hit a home run in 20.0% of games this season -- a slight uptick from the 19.2% implied probability on these +420 odds. More importantly, he's hitting 0.10 jacks per at bat versus lefties, compared to 0.04 jacks per at bat versus righties.

Our MLB projections forecast Hernandez to tally 0.31 home runs in this one -- the second-most on Friday's slate.

Sutter Health Park is the top venue for hitters in 2025 and the sixth-best stadium for home runs, per Statcast Park Factors.

Will that spell trouble for Tanner Bibee in his matchup against Lawrence Butler?

Bibee is surrendering a .222 ISO, 45.6% fly-ball rate, and 1.85 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters this season. On the road, he coughs up a mighty .282 ISO and 2.42 home runs per nine innings to this handedness.

Butler, meanwhile, is torching righties for a .238 ISO, .515 SLG, and 143 wRC+ at home. Notably, he's gone 20 for 57 at the plate (.351 BA) with nine doubles and three home runs on a .316 ISO across his last 62 plate appearances in this split. Look for him to round the bases tonight.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hitting at Coors Field tonight, which means three of their players have +255 or shorter home run odds. However, I'm choosing to pivot to an option on the other side.

Odd as it may sound, Mickey Moniak is the hottest hitter in baseball right now. He's generating a league-leading .625 ISO, 1.042 SLG, and 298 wRC+ across the last 14 days.

Those are massively unsustainable marks, particularly for someone such as Moniak, but a home date against Zac Gallen makes me want to trail the hot hand at these +470 odds.

Gallen comes in with a 5.19 ERA. He's allowing lefties to produce a 41.4% fly-ball rate and 1.25 home runs per nine innings. He's given up five jacks across his last three starts, so this outing at Coors is a tough draw.

For the season, Moniak sports a .250 ISO and 42.1% fly-ball rate against righties. He can stay hot in this matchup.

