3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 6/20/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Hunter Brown is boldly in award conversations (+700 AL Cy Young odds) despite Tarik Skubal existing. That's because Brown has pitched to a 1.88 ERA, 2.70 xFIP, and 2.85 SIERA this season.

He's also blowing batters away, owning a towering 32.3% strikeout rate (third-highest in MLB).

For the season, Brown has notched 8-plus Ks in 9 out of 14 starts (64.3%), including 8 of his last 10 outings. Facing the most strikeout prone team in MLB, we can get Brown to do the same at +124 odds (44.6% implied probability) tonight.

The Los Angeles Angels sport an MLB-high 26.2% K% versus right-handed pitchers. That K rate rises to 27.1% at home. Brown has yet to face this AL West foe this season, though his track record against other K-prone teams is strong. Moreover, he's collected 21 Ks across his last two starts despite both of the opposing teams ranking outside the top-12 in strikeout rate.

Here's another ace that will draw a soft matchup on Friday.

Jacob deGrom is set to make his 15th start of the season tonight, which will mark the first time he's hit that benchmark in a single season since 2021. deGrom has put the injuries behind him to the tune of a 2.19 ERA, 3.26 xFIP, and 3.31 SIERA. He also flashes a 25.4% K%, which should be enough to get him over 6.5 Ks against the Pittsburgh Pirates this evening.

Pittsburgh's active roster touts a 22.3% K% versus righties (eighth-highest in MLB). The all-around bleh offense also shows a .109 ISO (30th), .296 wOBA (29th), and 85 wRC+ (29th) in this split, making them arguably the most pitcher-friendly matchup in baseball.

deGrom has outdone 6.5 strikeouts in four of his last seven starts, missing by the hook once. He's also gone for 8, 9, and 10 Ks across his last three road outings.

The Pirates own just a 2.5 implied run total tonight, so the market is certainly expecting a quiet night from their offense. Even though deGrom's pitch count has hovered around the low-80s across his last four starts, I still think this is a spot where we can target the over considering the matchup.

Zac Gallen isn't the same strikeout monster we knew him as in 2023. In fact, he's stopped short of six strikeouts in 10 out of 15 starts (66.7%) this season, but his odds (+116) to do so tonight imply just a 46.3% probability.

What he could gain in a matchup against the Colorado Rockies, he could lose pitching at Coors Field.

This contest touts an eye-popping 12-run over/under. The Rockies are expected to carve a piece of that pie with a 4.5 implied run total and -148 odds on the over. Though a historically bad team, the Rockies lead MLB in ISO, SLG, and wOBA across the past 14 days. That's a very small sample, but they do rank sixth in wOBA (.339) against righties at home on the season and are capable of getting to Gallen and his 5.19 ERA.

Colorado shows super high strikeout marks across the board, but a 23.8% K% at home versus righties is at the very least better than the team's 26.5% K% for the season. Gallen has fell under 5.5 Ks in six of his last seven starts, including in a home contest against the Rockies where he coughed up six runs and four bombs. With that, I don't mind the idea of fading him tonight.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.