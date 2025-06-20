3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 6/20/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Toronto Blue Jays' bats have one of Friday's better matchups against Chicago White Sox right-hander Davis Martin. Martin has a pretty good 3.79 ERA, but a 4.32 SIERA points to regression and a 5.35 xERA is even more bearish. He's in the 21st percentile or worse in all of strikeout rate (15.9%), barrel rate (10.5%), and hard-hit rate (46.1%).

That regression could especially come versus left-handed batters, as Martin owns a 4.62 xFIP and 12.6% K rate in the split. This opens the door for Addison Barger to be productive tonight.

Barger is on a path toward a breakout campaign, boasting a .379 xwOBA (88th percentile), .541 xSLG (94th percentile), 13.2% barrel rate (81st percentile), and 51.9% hard-hit rate (92nd percentile). Unsurprisingly, much of the lefty's power has shown up versus RHP, against whom he's hit all eight of his dingers.

The 25-year-old shouldn't have trouble making contact against a low-strikeout pitcher, and more often than not, Barger's contact has been of the loud variety. A multi-hit game or extra-base hit should be well within reach.

Willson Contreras leads the St. Louis Cardinals in RBIs (50), a mark that ties him for 12th overall in MLB this season. He should add to that tally versus Cincinnati Reds righty Brady Singer.

Singer has had a pretty unremarkable campaign, coming in with a 4.71 SIERA, 4.88 xERA, 18.9% strikeout rate, and 8.9% swinging-strike rate. His ground-ball rate has dipped greatly this season, too, resulting in a 41.9% fly-ball rate. Combine that with an 11.2% barrel rate and 44.4% hard-hit rate, and Singer is looking at some serious home run regression off a 1.08 HR/9. That's further backed by his 9.7% HR/FB rate being well below his career average (12.3%).

Contreras has been the Cardinals' cleanup hitter nearly every day since late May and is in the 85th percentile or better in all of xwOBA, xSLG, and xISO. While his 10 home runs are a solid mark, he should actually have closer to 13 when considering his 12.7 xHR.

The forecast in St. Louis should also give Contreras and the Cardinals a boost, as temperatures will be in the 90s and the wind is blowing out to left at 10 mph.

On a day with higher totals across the board, today's game at Coors Field still laps the field at a sky-high 12.0 runs. Not only do we have the usual Coors effect, but temperatures will be in the 90s with the wind blowing out to right field at 10 to 15 MPH. Even the lowly Colorado Rockies should be able to take advantage of such conditions against Zac Gallen.

Gallen has really taken a step back for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season. While his 5.19 ERA should eventually move closer to his 4.39 xERA and 4.38 SIERA, his strikeout rate has dipped to just 21.7%, and when paired with Gallen's poor marks in barrel rate (10.4%) and hard-hit rate (46.0%), you get a whopping 1.56 HR/9.

But it's left-handed batters specifically who are putting up quality numbers against him. In that split, Gallen has recorded a 5.07 xFIP, 17.6% strikeout rate, and 41.4% fly-ball rate.

Ryan McMahon might not hit for average due to an ugly 30.1% K rate, but he's still making pitchers pay when he makes contact. The longtime Rockie is second on the team in dingers (11), and that's backed by a 13.3% barrel rate (81st percentile), 53.3% hard-hit rate (93rd percentile), and 94.7 mph average exit velocity (98th percentile).

McMahon has a better chance than usual to connect against a pitcher who isn't getting punchouts versus lefties, and in such a stellar hitting environment, that could lead to the slugger knocking one out of the park tonight.

