3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever at Aces on Sunday 6/22/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Fever at Aces

The Aces beat the Fever in all four 2024 matchups with a +53 combined point differential. Indiana has made significant roster changes, but you'll have to forgive me for not hopping on "favored in Vegas" status.

Veteran WNBA bettors sort of know the deal with the Fever's relative fame and popularity. They have a loud, passionate fanbase that's led to a +7.4 net rating (NRTG) at home, but it's -1.0 on the road. They just lost to the expansion Valkyries by 11 on Friday.

Las Vegas' bumpy start might have gotten just what it needed with A'ja Wilson's head injury. Jewell Loyd is now more comfortable in her new digs, topping 12 points in four straight games -- the latter of those coming with Wilson back.

I've somewhat buried the lede that Vegas has lost three in a row, but they've come without Wilson and/or against three of the W's best: Seattle, Phoenix, and Minnesota. The Fever away from their diehard fanbase aren't quite the same test.

Speaking of the aforementioned Loyd, I think this prop stands out on Las Vegas' side.

We'll have to see how a messy usage tree for the Aces shakes out with Wilson back. Loyd (17.8% usage) still lags considerably behind A'ja (29.8%), Jackie Young (26.8%), and Chelsea Gray (21.2%) in terms of asserting her scoring. However, Loyd has been a consistent force on the glass from the backcourt at 5.4 rebounds per 36 minutes.

Indiana is a good matchup for boards. They've allowed the third-most rebounds per game to guards (23.0), which is likely a product of a top-five pace (96.2) and three-point-heavy approach leading to a few long rebounds.

Rotowire projects Loyd for 5.0 rebounds, implying closer to -277 odds on this line if correct.

There's almost always value on Caitlin Clark's under, but the transcendent talent will pop off for her fair share of overs.

I don't love this spot for her scoring. She averaged just 13.8 points per game in four matchups with Las Vegas last year as Becky Hammon's squad really emphasized having her be a facilitator. I don't know why that'd change given their success in the games.

Clark will also have to navigate a solid Las Vegas three-point defense. The home side allows the second-fewest three-point attempts per game (22.2) in the WNBA.

If the Aces are going to win, Clark going nuts probably doesn't correlate. She has also only mustered 11.0 points per game on the road this year.

Rotowire projects the guard for just 17.6 points, providing plenty of value in backing this under.

