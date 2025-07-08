3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Aces at Liberty on Tuesday 7/8/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Aces at Liberty

The Aces and Liberty -- the two most recent WNBA champions -- are starting to lose ground on their heavyweight title, adding more intrigue to tonight's rivalry matchup.

Vegas comes in with a 9-9 record and are firmly no longer a team to fear. New York started off the season a blazing 9-0 but have since dropped six of their last nine contests, and matters have taken a particularly sour turn with Jonquel Jones sidelined due to an ankle injury.

With Jones out and Natasha Cloud questionable (hip) to play, I want to back the Aces to cover this 5.0-point spread.

The Liberty have gone 2-4 since losing JJ to injury. They have a bleh -5.8 net rating sans Jones despite maintaining the league's third-best three-point percentage (35.4% 3P%) in this span. Of the three games they've won since breaking an undefeated record, only one has come by more than five points, and that one was a home date with the inferior Los Angeles Sparks (6-13).

Second-chance points might be the key to this game. The Liberty are scoring the fewest second-chance points per possession yet giving up the third-most second-chance points per possession. That ugly margin has gotten only worse since they've lost Jones, who was hauling in the second-most boards to only Angel Reese before her injury. Vegas is in line to capitalize on the second-chance margin, as they permit just the second-fewest points per possession in the split.

It doesn't hurt that the Aces recently added 6'4" Nalyssa Smith to the fold. She went for 11 points and 10 rebounds (four offensive) her last time out. Smith has struggled to churn out consistent output in her career, but getting traded isn't a bad kickstarter to greener pastures. More than anything, the Liberty will have a hard time keeping A'ja Wilson in check without Jones. I'll back the Aces to cover tonight, and they are a serious candidate to win outright (+176) should Jewell Loyd -- who has scored just five combined points across her last two games -- regress.

Wilson exploded for 31 points in the season opener versus New York and has more recently scored 22-plus points in five of her last six contests. The Aces will always have it out for the Liberty -- and vice versa -- but Wilson's path to over 22.5 points is particularly strong given the current state of this Liberty team.

In the six games since losing Jones, New York is letting up a massive 86.8 points per game. They're coughing up a league-high 42.0 paint points per game in this sample, too. Wilson is netting 11.6 paint points per game (fourth-most in the WNBA).

Notably, she's scoring 0.718 points per minute against the top seven most paint-sacrificing teams compared to 0.655 points per minute outside the split. At the aforementioned rate, she'd need to play just 32 minutes to exceed her points line tonight.

Moreover, Wilson has scored eight-plus points from the charity stripe alone in more games (9) than not (6) this season, making her a dynamic bucket-getter.

Breanna Stewart averaged a tame 5.3 rebounds before Jones went down, but she's since picked up the slack to the tune of 8.8 rebounds per game (third-most in the WNBA) across six Jones-less games. Seven of those rebounds are coming via defensive boards alone, and I'm expecting Stewie to continue that output tonight.

As mentioned, the Aces don't afford opponents many offensive rebounding opportunities, but they do, however, cough up the second-most defensive rebounds (26.8) in the league.

A strong pace of play should aid Stewart's output, too. The Liberty rank first in pace while the Aces rank seventh. These teams combined for 154 shot attempts in the season opener, which allowed Jones (10), Stewart (8), Sabrina Ionescu (7), and Cloud (6) to each make a mark in the rebound column.

Breanna Stewart To Record 10+ Rebounds (+215) is worth a look.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for any wager on any WNBA game(s) taking place on July 8th through July 10th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.