3 Best Premier League Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 25

The matches are coming thick and fast now in the English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

EPL Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 25

Nottingham Forest at Fulham (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Forest have deservedly gotten a lot of praise for their incredible campaign, but Fulham have been sneaky-good themselves, making this a pretty even affair.

The Cottagers are ninth in the table and sit seventh in expected goal (xG) differential (+6.3), per FBRef's xG model. While Forest are a hard-to-believe third in the table on points, they're actually one spot behind Fulham in terms of xG differential (+5.0).

Fulham won 1-0 at Forest back in September and is the favorite Saturday -- albeit a small one -- for a reason. I considered backing Fulham to win (+125), but given Forest's stellar away form -- 1.92 points per road match, second-best in the EPL -- I'm taking this match to be a draw. Fulham have drawn five of their 12 home matches, and this one could follow that same path.

Newcastle United at Manchester City (10 a.m. ET Saturday)

Manchester City continues to be plagued by defensive frailties, and a Newcastle counter-attack led by Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak should give City fits.

City haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their past six matches across all competitions. They've allowed multiple goals in four of their last eight outings. Real Madrid looked dangerous on the counter most every time they broke at City midweek, and while Newcastle are not Real Madrid, Gordon and Isak are top-notch players who can hurt City.

Gordon averaged 2.38 shots per 90 minutes as well as 0.73 shots on target per 90. He's done really well versus top sides, putting two shots on target at Arsenal in a cup match and two shots on target at home versus Liverpool. He netted a goal against City in the reverse fixture, although it was a penalty and he won't be on penalties Saturday (assuming Isak starts).

Newcastle are -430 to score at least once and +120 to score two-plus goals, so they're expected to find some joy in attack. I like Gordon's chances to get loose on a couple counters and put at least one shot on target.

Wolves at Liverpool (9 a.m. ET Sunday)

This is something we haven't been able to say this season: Liverpool are in a bit of a funk.

A home match against Wolves presents the Reds with a mouth-watering bounce-back spot. I think they'll take full advantage and am backing Liverpool to score multiple first-half goals.

Over their last two matches, Liverpool have been knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Plymouth -- although Liverpool rested all their key players -- and then drew 2-2 at Everton on Wednesday night. They generated just 0.6 xG at Goodison.

This is just the second time all year that Liverpool have had back-to-back matches where they failed to get a win. In the other instance, Liverpool responded with a superb showing in a difficult away match at Nottingham Forest, smashing Forest 2.0-0.3 on xG but settling for a 1-1 draw. If they have a similar type of performance this time around, the Reds should bulldoze a Wolves side that has conceded the third-most goals in the league (52), including the second-most away from home (28).

Getting two goals in one half is a big ask, which is why this bet comes at +158 odds, but fresh off two underwhelming showings, Liverpool should fly out of the starting blocks on Sunday.

