3 Best Player Prop Bets for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff (CFP) is down to two teams. Wouldn't you know it that two non-conference champions -- likely eliminated from the playoff in the old format -- turned out to be the hardest two squads to beat this season?

Best Player Prop Picks for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in the CFP National Championship

Quinshon Judkins (OSU) - Rushing Yds Quinshon Judkins (OSU) Over Jan 21 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish enter this one with significant injuries at just about every position group, but Rylie Mills on the defensive line really seemed to hurt their run defense in the Orange Bowl.

Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen led the way for the Penn State Nittany Lions' backfield to post 4.9 yards per carry (YPC), and the Ohio State Buckeyes' two-headed backfield can do damage, as well.

The rushing aspect of that backfield has favored Quinshon Judkins during the CFP. Judkins has handled 36 carries to just 24 for TreyVeon Henderson, who has made some noise as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

I'm projecting Judkins for 5.0 YPC in this matchup given Notre Dame's injuries, so he'd only need about 12 carries to top this mark in what could be his easiest rushing matchup of the entire dance.

Mitchell Evans (ND) - Receiving Yds Mitchell Evans (ND) Over Jan 21 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Ohio State's defense is absolutely fierce, but short-yardage looks for tight ends have been one emergency valve that teams have used against them in the CFP.

Oregon's Terrance Ferguson posted 71 receiving yards in a negative script, and Texas' Gunnar Helm needed just two targets to post 42 yards.

Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans is a huge part of their offensive with Beaux Collins (leg) potentially on the shelf again. Evans had a 17.0% target share in the last five weeks of the season and just posted 58 receiving yards on five catches last week against Penn State.

Evans' yards per catch (10.1 YPC) is pretty sporty for a tight end. I opted for yardage over his receptions prop (3.5) that sits at -138 as of Friday afternoon.

The senior is likely Notre Dame's best option in a negative script when OSU's Denzel Burke and Caleb Downs have clamped both Tez Johnson and Matthew Golden to two or fewer catches on the outside in recent weeks.

Jayden Fielding (OSU) - Total Kicking Points Over Jan 21 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Coming off a week without a field goal attempt, this is a good buy-low spot for Ohio State's Jayden Fielding.

Fielding posted at least seven kicking points in 10 of his 12 regular-season contests but has missed this line twice during the CFP. The Buckeyes just haven't needed their kicker as often in a dominant run, winning by at least 14 points in each game.

Notre Dame's bend-but-don't-break defense could result in a couple of tries. The Irish were 10th in red zone scoring as a defense this year (72.2% rate of points).

Against a seemingly outmatched offense but facing the Domers' excellent secondary, I could see Ryan Day opting for a conservative field goal or two at certain points. This is a low mark when Ohio State's team total is 27.5 points.

