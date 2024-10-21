3 Best Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Ravens at Buccaneers

Week 7 will wrap up with a doubleheader Monday Night Football slate. The Baltimore Ravens (4-2) will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) for the first game at 8:15 p.m. ET, and this one figures to draw plenty of primetime attention.

Tampa Bay currently sits atop the NFC South while Baltimore could move into first in the AFC North with a win tonight. The Ravens are 3.5-point road favorites for a game that's showing a gaudy 49.5 over/under.

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best prop bets for this week's Monday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Monday Night Football Best Player Prop Bets

The Ravens come into this one with the league's third-best schedule-adjusted rush defense (per numberFire) but struggle with the sixth-worst schedule-adjusted pass defense. They've surrendered 1,654 passing yards (most in NFL through Week 6) and are letting up the fifth-most targets, fifth-most receptions, third-most receiving yards, and eighth-most yards per catch to opposing wide receivers.

Tampa Bay is a pass-happy group, ranking 14th in passing play percentage and 10th in schedule-adjusted pass offense. Baker Mayfield has posted 0.132 expected points added (EPA) per drop back, the sixth-best mark in the NFL. This is all to say that the Bucs could pick up some major passing yardage in a soft defensive matchup that features a close spread (3.5) and high total (49.5), so I want in on Mike Evans' yardage prop, which might be set too low.

Mike Evans - Receiving Yds Mike Evans Over Oct 22 12:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Evans has been outdone by Chris Godwin this season, but that hasn't stopped the former from reeling in 310 yards and 5 touchdowns through six games. He's notched at least 61 yards in half of his games in 2024.

His market shares are awesome, too, enjoying a 22.3% target share, 44.2% air yards share, and 53.3% end zone target share. Our NFL projections expect him to go for 68.2 yards in tonight's game, giving further credence to the over.

I should note that Evans (hamstring) was on Tampa Bay's injury report but has since been ruled good to go for tonight. He's missed just nine games in his 10-year career and is one of the more durable players this league has seen, so I have no concern targeting his yardage prop in this one.

Lamar Jackson continues to be a fixture on the ground in Year 7.

He's logged 403 rushing yards and two touchdowns through six games. Here's how Jackson's rushing output has looked this season: 122, 45, 87, 54, 55, and 40 rushing yards. So, he's averaging 67.2 rushing yards and has logged a minimum of 40. He's also exceeded 51.5 rushing yards in all but two games.

We know Todd Bowles likes to bring the blitz and the Bucs have logged the second-most disrupted passes through Week 6 (per PFF). They've also notched 17 sacks through six games. Luckily, Jackson has posted just an 11.9% P2S% (Percentage of Pressures Turned Into Sacks), the sixth-lowest rate in the league. He's also gone for 19 scrambles through six games

Lamar Jackson - Rushing Yds Lamar Jackson Over Oct 22 12:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tampa Bay's aggressive defense has allowed opposing QBs to pick up the third-most rush attempts and fourth-most rushing yards per game. Jackson is primed for a few breakaways in this one, making him a worthy target in the touchdown market, as well.

Beyond Jackson's ability to pick up big gains that could lead to the end zone, he also touts a 32.1% red zone rush share. That's pretty exciting considering we might envision Derrick Henry (-210) eating up all the volume in this spot.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Lamar Jackson +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

I see multiple ways for Lamar to score in this one, and the Bucs are letting up a league-high 0.67 scrimmage touchdowns per game to opposing QBs. Our projections forecast Lamar to notch 59.85 rushing yards and 0.44 touchdowns tonight, so I'll take the over for his yardage line and choose him as my touchdown pick in this one.

