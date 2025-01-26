3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Sunday 1/26/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Cole Perfetti +360 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Calgary Flames playoff push won’t get any easier on Sunday when they visit the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets have been one of the NHL’s top home teams this season, posting a 19-5-3 record. On the other end of the spectrum, the Flames sit under .500 on the road. The Jets have a sizable gap atop the Central Division, and a big reason for that is their goaltending and depth scoring.

Cole Perfetti is showing why he was a high draft pick, and we’re looking toward his hot stretch to continue. Perfetti has tallied three goals over his last five games, and there’s a lot to like about the price point he's set at for Sunday.

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Matt Boldy +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks are set to face off on Sunday evening. The Wild are starting to get healthy and are already comfortably sitting in a playoff position. That bodes well for them in this juicy matchup against a lackluster Blackhawks squad. With the Wild getting some key bodies back, that only elevates the opportunities for a forward like Matt Boldy.

The young American has registered four points over his last five games and remains a viable goal-scoring threat nightly. Boldy’s prop to light the lamp on Sunday sticks out in this Western Conference matchup.

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jack Eichel +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

A 2023 Stanley Cup Final rematch goes down on Sunday with the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are set to conclude their Western Conference road trip in this matchup, taking on a Golden Knights squad that’s been elite at home with an 18-6-1 record.

Jack Eichel has been an absolute force for the Golden Knights this year, registering 61 points to lead the team. In addition, you’re beginning to see his goal-scoring numbers pop of late, which presents some real value in this matchup between contending foes.

