3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Monday 3/3/25

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing numberFire's NHL projections as a guide, here are some NHL player prop bets that look appealing via the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's NHL DFS projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes and starting goaltenders come from Daily Faceoff.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres are set to play leg two of a home-and-home on Monday night. The Canadiens got the better of the Sabres on Saturday on the road, doubling up the home side, 4-2. A big reason that the Habs have won four games in a row revolves around the play of their captain, Nick Suzuki.

Over his last five games, Suzuki has registered nine points over his previous five games, helping pave the way for the Canadiens to get back in the playoff mix. The Sabres haven’t been a juggernaut, and they’ve had some lopsided scores against them. As a result, this is a great spot to target Suzuki to record another multi-point outing, especially factoring in the appealing price tag.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

Another chapter of the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning rivalry will go down on Monday evening. The Lightning are right there with the hottest teams in the NHL, having won eight straight games and getting right back in the mix for the Atlantic Division crown. After returning home with a win at the 4 Nations, Brayden Point has continued to be an elite presence down the middle for the Lightning.

Point has registered eight points over his last five games and is a substantial reason the team has a top-five powerplay in the league. Backing Point to find his way onto the scoresheet on the man advantage has plenty of value in this divisional clash.

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Brock Nelson +1700 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New York Rangers are set to take the ice for the second day in a row when they host the New York Islanders. Neither of these teams is thrilled about their current positioning in the standings, but there’s always heat in this New York rivalry. Brock Nelson’s name has continued to surface in trade talks leading up to the NHL trade deadline on Friday.

His play suggests he still has plenty in the tank, tallying eight points over his last five games. Over that stretch, two of those contests have been multi-point outings. The Rangers present a good matchup with their defensive inconsistencies, and there’s a lot to like about the value Nelson presents on Monday to have another two-point night.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!