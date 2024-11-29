3 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Friday 11/29/24

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy hockey on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Today’s Top NHL Player Prop Picks

New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Alexis Lafreniere +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

One thing’s for sure: the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers don’t like each other. Recent reports suggest that Rangers’ management wants to potentially shake up this core, so this is a matchup where it’s easy to envision a statement from the Broadway Blueshirts. One player who’s continued to grow this year is former first-overall pick Alexis Lafreniere. He’s registered eight goals and eight assists entering this matchup, and his game has had real offensive growth. There is value in Lafreniere finding the back of the net in Philadelphia.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Brayden Point +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Tampa Bay Lightning have found their offensive firepower, which should concern opponents heading into this clash against a disappointing Nashville Predators squad. The Lightning have scored 20 goals over their last four games, which is one reason we will continue looking in their direction for offense. As much as there are good pieces on the Predators, they haven’t found any consistency this year. It’s hard to see that changing against Brayden Point and Co. Point has many of the qualities we aim for in this type of matchup.

New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Jack Hughes +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

The New Jersey Devils have lived up to the billing as one of the top teams in the NHL this season. Can the Detroit Red Wings put a halt to that on Black Friday? The Devils have been dynamite on the road this year with a 9-4 record, and that should intimidate a Red Wings team that hasn’t played with a ton of confidence. The Devils have a deep offensive group, but Jack Hughes remains the focal point. Despite the strong start, Hughes has the firepower to be more productive in the goal-scoring department. This is a great matchup to do that.

