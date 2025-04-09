3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 4/9/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Get inside the crease and access who is starting in tonight’s NHL matchups and save projections with SportsGrid’s Starting Goalies Page.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

The New York Rangers have all but given up on the season. Losers of two in a row and seven of their last 10, the Rangers face an insurmountable climb in the Eastern Conference playoff race. We expect another flat effort in tonight’s Metropolitan Division showdown versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

New York can’t get anything going offensively. They’ve been held scoreless at five-on-five in each of their last two contests, and have the production to match. They’ve totaled 17 high-danger chances in those outings, without hitting double-digit attempts in either contest. Now, eight points back from the final wild card berth with eight games to play, there’s nothing left for the Rangers to play for.

The Flyers are trending in the opposite direction. A coaching change has spurred a late-season renaissance. Philadelphia has seven of its last eight opponents, accumulating a 58.0% expected goals-for rating throughout. Still, they have only three wins for their efforts, implying the Flyers are progression candidates to close out the season.

The Rangers came up painfully short in their last contest, all but eliminating them from postseason contention. We anticipate another flat effort, leaving an edge in backing the Flyers on Wednesday night.

St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers

Moneyline Edmonton Oilers Apr 10 2:09am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The St. Louis Blues' winning streak ended last time out, an inevitable collapse that was long overdue. That could set off a correction phase as expected metrics balance with actual results. The Edmonton Oilers are the beneficiaries in tonight’s Western Conference grudge match. The Oilers are the sharp play with Connor McDavid potentially returning to the lineup.

Edmonton put together a vastly improved effort last time out. They held the Anaheim Ducks to just two high-danger chances at five-on-five, tilting the expected goals-for balance in their favor. While the Oilers’ offensive production has taken a hit, McDavid’s potential return bolsters their forward outlook.

Moreover, Edmonton has offset those defensive shortcomings with improved defensive play. Their last six opponents have been held to an average of 5.8 high-danger chances per game, with only one reaching 10 opportunities.

The Blues overcame their anemic production throughout their winning streak, but Monday’s one-goal effort is a sign of things to come as scoring metrics work back down to normal range. On that basis, we see value in backing the Oilers to prevail on home ice.

Calgary Flames vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Calgary Flames are kicking ass and taking names on their climb up the Western Conference standings. On a 6-2-2 run, the Flames can add two more points to their season-long tally versus the Anaheim Ducks.

Calgary can exploit a vulnerable Ducks’ defense. Anaheim has allowed 10 or more high-danger chances in four of its last five. More concerningly, they’ve been out-chanced in all but one of those contests. That imbalance plays into the Flames’ recent surge, and puts the Ducks at risk of dropping their fourth straight.

The Flames have been unstoppable of late. The playoff hopefuls have outplayed five of their last eight opponents, relying on their typically stout defensive play to lead them to victory. Flames netminders haven’t allowed more than two goals at five-on-five in six straight, giving up just 14 goals across all strengths over that span.

Calgary’s perceived value is amplified by its elite goaltending and Anaheim’s vulnerable defense. When these teams met last week, the Flames put up a 60.5% expected goals-for rating. A similar performance is expected tonight, leaving an edge in backing Calgary as road chalk.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NHL game happening from April 8th through April 10th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



