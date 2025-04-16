3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 4/16/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens need one point to clinch a playoff spot. They will have that chance in Wednesday’s Eastern Conference showdown versus the Carolina Hurricanes. The Habs enter the contest as home underdogs, but I like their chances to leave with the victory.

Carolina’s most recent efforts have been somewhat inspired. The 'Canes have been outplayed in two of their last three, getting out-chanced in high-danger opportunities in all three tilts. Moreover, they have seemingly abandoned their defensive zone responsibilities, giving up an average of 13.3 quality chances over that modest stretch.

The Hurricanes can’t afford to make those mistakes versus an offensively gifted Habs side. Montreal ranks 10th in the league with its 9.5% five-on-five shooting percentage. Additionally, they jump three spots with their 11.5% shooting percentage across all strengths. The Canadiens have maintained that five-on-five standard over their recent stretch, scoring on 10.5% of shot attempts over their last seven while recording multiple tallies in all but one of those contests.

Montreal is in a favorable spot at home. The Canes have nothing left to play for, meaning they could trot out a lesser lineup. Not that the Habs needed an advantage as we like their chances against anything Carolina throws their way.

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

With their latest effort, the Edmonton Oilers signaled their intent to coast into the playoffs. Edmonton rested all its top players, handing the Los Angeles Kings a victory and the second seed in the Pacific Division on a silver platter. A similar outcome is expected in their regular-season finale versus the San Jose Sharks.

Without their superstars, the Oilers mustered an embarrassing 12 scoring chances and two high-danger chances last time out. Unfortunately, that is their typical standard without Connor McDavid and company. Edmonton was held to nine or fewer high-danger chances without their captain, eroding their scoring capacity. Even if McDavid suits up, he will likely play a tertiary role, ensuring the Oilers' production woes continue.

The Sharks have seen a respectable scoring increase over the regular season's final weeks. Over their last eight contests, they have recorded multiple goals at five-on-five in five outings. That represents a modest increase in their shooting percentage, jumping from 8.4% to 9.4% across their more recent sample.

Edmonton’s latest effort was abysmal, and a repeat performance might be on tap in the regular season finale. San Jose is poised to maintain its late-season scoring increase against a second-rate Oilers squad, leaving an edge in backing the Sharks on the moneyline.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils

Even without a playoff spot to play for, the Detroit Red Wings aren’t going down without a fight. Detroit has knocked off playoff-bound teams in its last two outings, a trend that should continue into tonight’s battle versus the New Jersey Devils.

Detroit’s scoring has gone through the roof. They have 10 goals over their last two outings, with seven coming at five-on-five. Still, additional growth is anticipated over their previous two regular-season games. The Red Wings remain 22 goals off the pace this season, scoring 138 goals at five-on-five, which is below their expected total of 160.4.

The Devils will be happy to accommodate that growth. New Jersey goaltenders have struggled to contain opponents lately, giving up 16 goals over their last four games. Most concerningly, 12 of those 16 goals have been scored at five-on-five, resulting in an 82.4% save percentage.

The Red Wings’ offense has at least one more superb effort loaded before the 2024-25 campaign ends. They can wield their scoring prowess against a Devils team that is declining. We see value in backing the Wings in this spot.

