3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 3/26/25

NHL Betting Picks Today

Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders

Two playoff hopeful teams from opposite conferences take to the ice on Wednesday night, looking to enhance their postseason chances. The faltering Vancouver Canucks continue their six-game road trip with a clash versus the New York Islanders.

Granted, Vancouver is coming off a much-needed shootout win last time out. Still, they’ve looked mostly ineffectual over their recent stretch. The Canucks have been outplayed in five of their previous six, producing an uninspired 47.6% expected goals-for rating. Most concerningly, the Nucks have given up 10 or more high-danger chances in three of their last five.

The Islanders will be ready to capitalize on the Canucks’ recent defensive miscues. New York’s five-on-five scoring is on the rise. They’ve recorded three goals at five-on-five in all but one of their last five, which is validated with improved production metrics. Altogether, the Isles are averaging 10.8 quality chances while hitting double-digits in four of those five outings.

New York’s probability of winning is greater than the betting line implies. That leaves a bettor-friendly advantage in backing the home team in this spot.

New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Things couldn’t be going worse for the New Jersey Devils right now. Losers of three straight and seven of their past 11, the Devils are ceding ground in a competitive Metropolitan Division. Their outlook doesn’t improve as they head out to the Windy City for a date with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Goaltending has been a significant issue for New Jersey. Across their last five games, Devils goaltenders have combined for an 86.8% save percentage and 3.74 goals against average. At least some of that inflation is warranted, as the Devils are getting trounced at both ends of the ice. Five of their past six opponents have gone north of ten high-danger chances, yielding an average of 12.0 per game.

New Jersey’s defensive implosion coincides with an increase in Chicago’s offensive production metrics. The Hawks have surpassed 10 quality opportunities in four of seven, albeit without the correlated rise in scoring. Before their most recent outburst, the Hawks had just four goals at five-on-five through the first six games of that sample. Their seven-goal (five goals at five-on-five) performance is a sign of things to come as output catches up with production.

An imbalance in this inter-conference showdown plays into the Hawks’ advantage. We see a substantive edge in taking Chicago as steep home underdogs.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers

The absence of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl is cooked into the Edmonton Oilers’ betting price on Wednesday night. Edmonton opens as home underdogs versus the Dallas Stars, as they’ll be without their superstars for the second straight game. But the Stars' moneyline price should be higher.

Edmonton managed a win last time out, although the victory was undeserved. The Oilers were outplayed at five-on-five, producing a 45.7% expected goals-for rating. The more concerning trend is the defensive zone inefficiency reflected in their recent outcomes. Three of their last four opponents have exceeded 10 high-danger chances, with the Oilers getting out-chanced in two of those contests.

The Stars continue to build their success on premier defensive efforts. They haven’t allowed more than nine quality chances in six straight, resulting in just 16 goals against over that stretch. Dallas’ defensive proficiency is also reflected in their scoring chance metrics, with their last three opponents recording 23 or fewer.

Edmonton’s anticipated scoring woes without McDavid and Draisaitl are exacerbated by the Stars’ elite defensive zone play. Therefore, we see value in backing Dallas as a short road favorite.

