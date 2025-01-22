3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 1/22/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils

The Boston Bruins are learning that coaching changes don’t always work in a team’s favor. The B’s analytics have plummeted without Jim Montgomery, and their recent record reflects that. Consequently, they are at a sincere disadvantage against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

Most notably, Boston’s defensive metrics are crumbling. The Bruins have given up ten or more high-danger chances in six of their past seven, with opponents averaging 12.1 per game. Unfortunately, constantly chasing the puck has also put them at a deficit in the attacking zone. Boston has been held to eight or fewer quality chances in five of seven, with a minuscule average of 8.0 per game.

Meanwhile, the Devils have cemented their place as one of the top analytics teams in the league. New Jersey sits in the top ten in most advanced categories, culminating with the fifth-best expected goals-for rating. Those elite metrics start in the defensive zone, as New Jersey has held five of its past six opponents to eight or fewer high-danger opportunities.

There’s a massive divide between the Devils’ robust defensive zone metrics and Boston’s ineffective attack. As a result, we’re predicting a one-sided game that should result in a Devils win.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs.

We’re forecasting a high-scoring affair at Scotiabank Arena, with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets. Both teams have wielded top-end scoring metrics lately, which could easily send this game over the total.

While the Blue Jackets have been held to just one goal over the last two games, they’ve been one of the most efficient teams over the previous six weeks. Since December 8, Columbus sits eighth in five-on-five scoring, averaging 2.0 goals per game. Those metrics look even better across all strengths, with their output jumping to 3.1 goals per game (seventh-best) and a 10.9 shooting percentage.

The Leafs should have no problems matching that scoring energy at home. Toronto has totaled 16 goals over its previous three contests, with eight coming at five-on-five. Still, they remain moderately below their expected goals for total across the past couple of weeks, implying further progression is anticipated in the short term.

Both teams play recklessly in the attacking zone, which should result in a free-for-all. At plus money, we see value in betting this game to go over the total.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

Two of the Central Division’s finest take to the ice in Denver. Living up to their namesake, the Colorado Avalanche have been on a bit of a slide recently. Nevertheless, we like their chances against a Winnipeg Jets team amid a correction phase.

Winnipeg was operating well outside expected norms recently, indicating they were probable regression candidates. We’ve seen some of that fallout over their last two, but further correction is anticipated. The Jets have lost two in a row but remain 6.5% ahead of their expected goals-for rating. Naturally, that correlates with an inflated PDO of 1.022, suggesting more losses are inevitable.

Conversely, the Avs deserve more wins than their recent sample. Colorado has recorded 16 goals across their last seven games, jumping to 20 across all strengths, but has a meager 3-4-0 record to show for those performances. We’re anticipating more victories to follow those superb offensive showings.

Colorado is a short home favorite on Wednesday night, but the price should be higher than that against a faltering Jets team. On that basis, we see an edge in backing the hosts in this spot.

