3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 4/15/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Columbus Blue Jackets may have finally found their match. Winners of four straight and seven of their last 11, the Jackets need to win out and hope the Montreal Canadiens don’t earn a point to claim the final wild card spot. However, the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t going meekly into the night.

Columbus has maximized output recently, but in doing so, the Blue Jackets have elevated their scoring beyond sustainable measures. Over their last four games, they’ve totaled 17 goals at five-on-five while averaging 9.3 high-danger chances per game. More concerningly, the Jackets have been outplayed in all but one of those contests.

Philadelphia has been on a much less impressive 5-4-2 stretch; however, its success is grounded in much more sustainable efforts. Moreover, the Flyers are progression candidates to close out the campaign. Since the coaching change, Philly has outplayed all but three of its 11 opponents, producing a 55.6% expected goals-for rating. Still, their actual goals-for rating is five points shy of that benchmark. Naturally, we expect them to go out on a high note as metrics balance out.

The Flyers are undeserving home underdogs. They have put forth more complete efforts lately, and they can embrace the role of spoiler and dash the Jackets’ playoff hopes. Advantage, Philadelphia.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Toronto Maple Leafs need just one point to clinch their first division title since the rearranged 2021-22 season. While they may do enough to snag the point in tonight’s battle versus the Buffalo Sabres, we don’t like their chances of besting them.

Toronto’s most recent efforts have been lacking. The Atlantic Division leaders have been outplayed in three of their last four, resulting in a 43.8% expected goals-for rating. We’ve come to expect over-production from their offense, but the Leafs' goalies can’t continue on this unsustainable pace. They’ve held their opponents scoreless at five-on-five in consecutive outings, contributing to a 93.4% save percentage. We’re anticipating immediate correction.

The Sabres can facilitate some of that regression. Buffalo’s offense has been excellent, averaging 12.7 high-danger chances across its last six. More importantly, they’ve translated those opportunities to scoring, sniping 19 goals at five-on-five over that stretch.

The Leafs can’t continue to get outplayed and win hockey games. Given the state of both franchises, we see a significant edge on the Sabres in this one.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have done everything possible to pull into the playoff picture. Still, there’s work to be done and help that’s needed. We expect them to fulfill their end of the bargain in tonight’s clash versus the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Flames are scorching right now. The playoff hopefuls have outplayed their opponents in four straight, yielding a 62.0% expected goals-for rating. Their success has been built on improved offensive performances, with the Flames averaging 11.0 high-danger chances per game over that stretch.

With the Pacific Division now locked up, the Golden Knights' efforts have been deteriorating recently. Vegas has been outplayed in two of its last three, getting out-chanced in all but one of those contests. Their defense has been faltering over that stretch, giving up an average of 10.3 quality chances per game.

The Knights’ cratering defensive efforts play into the Flames’ offensive resurgence. Calgary has more on the line tonight, and we expect it to show. We see an edge in betting the Flames to prevail on Tuesday night.

