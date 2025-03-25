3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 3/25/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres

We reach this point in every NHL season when the Buffalo Sabres have nothing left to play for, and they decide to mail it in. Unfortunately, the time has come for Western New Yorkers, and the Ottawa Senators will be ready to capitalize.

Buffalo put forth, arguably, the worst performance of the NHL season the last time out. The Sabres mustered a laughable five scoring and zero high-danger chances but still managed to pull off the win versus the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets. It would be virtually impossible to replicate that effort and expect the same result. But after getting outplayed in three straight, we’re not anticipating a vastly superior performance from the Sabres.

In comparison, Ottawa’s metrics are light years ahead of Buffalo’s. The Sens have eclipsed 10 high-danger chances in consecutive games and three of their last five. Moreover, they’ve been out-chanced in quality opportunities just twice over their past six. Ottawa’s resurgent campaign is built on improved defensive performance, which will be an inhibiting factor for the Sabres.

Buffalo undeservedly won last time out, and it’s becoming increasingly unlikely the Sabres will turn a corner in the latter stages of the campaign. The Senators have lots left to play for, and we expect them to dominate from start to finish.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Pittsburgh Penguins are hoping a late-season rally can help them close the gap in the Eastern Conference wild-card race. While they will have to jump several teams, the Pens are just six points back of the final playoff berth, with 10 games to play. Standing in their way is a Tampa Bay Lightning squad in a troubling scheduling spot.

The Bolts are comfortably positioned third in the Atlantic Division standings. However, they’ve dropped two straight ahead of Tuesday’s showdown in Central Florida. The most concerning factor impacting their readiness is their condensed schedule. Tampa Bay played three games in four nights, traveling between three Western Conference cities. Now playing their fourth game in six nights with cross-country travel, the Lightning could come out flat versus the Pens.

Amplifying those concerns, Pittsburgh’s offense is on the rise. The Penguins have totaled 23 goals over their last five games, with 17 coming at five-on-five. While their metrics have been sub-optimal, the Pens’ recent scoring surge is expected to continue. They remain below their expected goals-for total on the season, implying that their current hot streak will likely continue.

Tampa Bay’s recent travel arrangements severely impacted its chances of winning. The Penguins can take advantage of their current scoring increase, leaving an edge in backing the visitors as hefty underdogs.

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames’ playoff hopes aren’t extinguished yet, but they have some ground to make up over their next few outings. With three games in hand, the Flames sit four points back of the final wild card berth. They can use Tuesday’s battle versus the Seattle Kraken to close the gap in the West.

We’ve seen a more resilient Flames squad in recent outings. Calgary has held two of its last three opponents to eight or fewer high-danger chances, giving up an average of 7.3 over that stretch. Still, that hasn’t resulted in a decrease in goals against. Flames goalies have allowed three goals at five-on-five in two straight, contradicting their improved defensive play.

Thankfully, they won’t face a sincere challenge from Seattle. The Kraken rank as one of the worst offensive teams in the league, generating the seventh-lowest expected goals-for total in the NHL. With nine or fewer quality chances in three of their previous five, those scoring woes will likely persist.

Neither the Flames nor the Kraken will force the issue on offense. Therefore, defense will be a prevailing theme in this one. It’s a short total, but we still see an edge in taking the under.

