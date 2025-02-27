3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Thursday 2/27/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL projections, powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Get inside the crease and access who is starting in tonight’s NHL matchups and save projections with SportsGrid’s Starting Goalies Page.

New York Islanders vs. Boston Bruins

With just four wins over their last 10 games, the Boston Bruins are quickly losing ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They face the New York Islanders, one of the teams trying to catch them in the standings. The Islanders sit five points behind the Bs but should close that gap on Thursday.

The Islanders have lost four in a row, but those outcomes don’t reflect their superb on-ice efforts. They’ve outplayed all but one of those opponents and have accumulated 56.8% expected goals-for (eGF) rating over that stretch. New York’s analytics advantage is reflected in both ends of the ice. The Isles have eclipsed 10 high-danger chances in three of four while giving up more than nine only once.

While the Bruins have been mired in a similar slump, their metrics support that the losses should continue to pile up. Boston has outplayed just two of their last seven opponents for a 46.9% eGF rating. Defensive zone coverage has been a bit of an issue, with three of those seven opponents eclipsing 11 quality chances and the Bruins giving up an average of 9.9 opportunities per game.

Rightfully, the betting odds are in the Islanders’ favor but maybe not enough so, which puts us on the Isles moneyline.

San Jose Sharks vs. Montreal Canadiens

Defense will likely be an afterthought when the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens take to the ice for Thursday’s inter-conference affair. The Habs have been one of the more reliable over teams recently, and the Sharks don’t possess the defensive fortitude to slow them down. The Sharks do, however, have the offense to keep pace.

San Jose has stayed under the total in four of their past seven, but the metrics support that an increase in scoring is inevitable. Across that sample, the Sharks have recorded more than 10 high-danger chances on four occasions. Lackluster defensive zone coverage continues to inhibit the Sharks’ success. All but two of their foes in that span have reached 10 high-danger chances, ensuring the Canadiens maintain their recent offensive form.

Montreal has been on the rise lately. The Habs have 12 goals over their past three games, a scoring surge that was expected. Over their previous six games, the Canadiens totaled just 10 total goals despite recording more than 11 quality chances in four of those contests. Still, they remain below their expected goals total, implying that even more positive regression is anticipated.

Goaltending has been an issue for the Canadiens, sending four of their last six games over the total. Considering the trends and San Jose’s defensive issues, we’re betting Thursday’s tilt at the Bell Centre goes over the total.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

A rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Final is on tap tonight as the Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers are on the struggle bus lately, and that’s unlikely to change against a ferocious Panthers side.

Moneyline Florida Panthers Feb 28 12:08am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Edmonton has looked absolutely abysmal out of the mid-season break. The defending Western Conference Champions have been substantially outplayed in all three contests, producing a disastrous 36.9% expected goals-for rating. Ineffective defensive zone coverage has been their undoing as the Oilers have given up an average of 12.6 high-danger and 28.7 scoring chances per game in that spell.

That unflattering streak is projected to continue against the Panthers. Florida has totaled 57 quality opportunities across their past five, surpassing 11 chances in all but one of those contests. Predictably, that correlates with a surging expected goals-for rating of 62.0%. Moreover, the defending champs have outplayed their opponents in all five contests.

The Oilers are unlikely to snap out of their funk against the vastly superior Panthers. As a result, we see an edge in backing Florida as short home favorites.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!



