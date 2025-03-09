3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Sunday 3/9/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

New York Islanders vs. Anaheim Ducks

The New York Islanders didn’t deserve to win last night, nor did they deserve their win in the game before that. Now, with a mismanaged goaltending situation, the Islanders are at a significant deficit as they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. As inferred, this is an ideal spot to get a piece of the Ducks.

New York spent most of last night chasing the puck. The San Jose Sharks put up 20 shots in the first period alone as part of a 40-shot total. Moreover, the Islanders allowed 14 high-danger chances, the fourth time in five games in which opponents hit double digits. Not surprisingly, the Isles have been outplayed in all but one of those contests, producing a lackluster 45.9% expected goals-for rating.

Those analytics issues could be compounded by their goaltending decisions. New York deployed Ilya Sorokin in last night’s victory, reserving backup Jakub Skarek for tonight’s contest. Skarek fared poorly in his only career start earlier this season, giving up 5 goals on 32 shots for an 84.4% save percentage.

The Ducks have recently improved their product, outplaying two of their past four opponents. They can continue to wield that advantage, making them prime underdog candidates on tonight’s slate.

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks

The Dallas Stars are back on the ice on Sunday night, this time taking on the Vancouver Canucks. While they clearly are the superior team, bettors shouldn’t be as high on the Stars as the market has them priced at.

The Stars mounted a fierce third-period comeback against the Edmonton Oilers last night but ultimately came up short. Despite the resounding effort in the final stanza, the Stars were still outplayed throughout most of the contest. Dallas ended the contest with a 43.4% expected goals-for rating, marking the third time in four games in which they’ve been outplayed.

Conversely, the Canucks have improved their on-ice product over their recent schedule. Across its last three outings, Vancouver has a cumulative 53.6% expected goals-for rating while outplaying their opponents in two of three. Pointing the lens further back, the 'Nucks have put together a few signature defensive performances. Only two of their previous six opponents have eclipsed nine high-danger chances, resulting in an average of 8.8 opportunities per game.

Dallas has posted eroding metrics lately, and a condensed schedule could compound those issues. Combined with the Canucks’ recent surge, we see an edge in backing the underdog hosts in this Western Conference battle.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are perched comfortably on the Pacific Division throne. On Sunday night, they can cushion their lead with another decisive performance versus the Los Angeles Kings.

Vegas has been unstoppable of late. The Golden Knights have outplayed their opponents in 11 straight games, usually by a substantive margin. Since January 30, they’ve accumulated a league-best 62.0% expected goals-for rating and have averaged 27.7 scoring and 12.7 high-danger chances per game. Still, with an actual goals-for rating of 56.8%, the Knights are natural progression candidates over their coming games.

The Kings put forth a mighty effort last night, but that was an exception to an otherwise unbecoming trend. LA has been outplayed in three of their past five while getting bested in both ends of the ice. Over that five-game sample, the Kings have exceeded 10 high-danger chances just twice and have given up 10 or more opportunities in all but one of those contests.

The Golden Knights are deserving favorites in this Pacific Division tilt. Still, our analysis supports that the price should be much higher than it is. On that basis, we see a decided edge in getting a piece of the Knights's moneyline.

