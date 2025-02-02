3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Sunday 2/2/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Montreal Canadiens vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Montreal Canadiens’ brief three-game homestand couldn’t have gone worse. The Habs dropped all three contests while getting out-scored by a cumulative 12-3 margin. That bumps their losing streak to four straight and puts them at a sincere disadvantage as they embark on a three-game West Coast road trip, starting with a stop against the Anaheim Ducks.

Montreal’s defensive zone coverage has taken a serious hit recently. The Canadiens have given up 10 or more high-danger chances in four of five with opponents averaging a hefty 13.4 per game. Not surprisingly, the Habs haven’t been able to offset those inefficiencies in the attacking zone, getting out-chanced in all but one of those contests.

Expect the Ducks to take advantage of that lax structure. Anaheim has tallied 17 goals across its past four outings with all but four coming at five-on-five. Likewise, the Ducks have had great success in their recent home games. Across their past seven, they’ve recorded 26 goals with a shooting percentage of 12.6%. More importantly, they are 5-1-1 over that stretch.

Anaheim’s chances of prevailing are more significant than the betting line implies. Their recent scoring surge gives them the edge over a Canadiens squad hemorrhaging chances

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken

The Calgary Flames are in a troubling schedule spot on Sunday night. Calgary was bested on Saturday night and now embarks for the second night of a back-to-back and its third game in four nights. The Seattle Kraken will be ready to take advantage.

The Kraken are hitting their stride over their recent sample. The playoff hopefuls have outplayed their opponents in three straight, getting more efficient play in both ends of the ice. All three foes have been held to nine or fewer high-danger chances with the Kraken hitting double-digits in two of three. Despite the analytics success, Seattle has just one win for its efforts. More victories await the Kraken.

Calgary is on a similar run, going 1-3-0 over the past week. While they continue to play a solid brand of defensive hockey, their offense can’t get anything going. The Flames are averaging just 8.5 high-danger chances per game, totaling eight goals. Only four of those came at five-on-five. More concerningly, they remain ahead of their expected goals for rating, implying further correction is anticipated.

Seattle’s uprising continues as they take on a beleaguered Flames squad. Calgary's slide continues in the Emerald City, and regression has hit them hard.

St. Louis Blues vs. Utah Hockey Club

It was a matter of time before the Utah Hockey Club reverted to their old ways. Trying to shake the mentality of their former self, Utah got off to a hot start this season. Still, they’ve gone just 3-5-2 over their last 10, including four straight losses. A fifth should be expected against the St. Louis Blues.

Utah’s offensive well has run dry. The Hockey Club has been held to exactly one goal at five-on-five in four straight. Naturally, that correlates with underwhelming scoring across all strengths with Utah mustering a laughable seven total goals. We’re not expecting an avalanche of scoring against the defensively responsible Blues.

St. Louis plays an impenetrable style of defense. They haven’t given up more than nine high-danger chances since January 9. Across that nine-game span, opponents are averaging a minuscule 6.2 quality chances per game. Predictably, Blues’ goaltenders have responded positively to the improved defensive structure, giving up one or fewer goals at five-on-five in six of those nine contests.

Utah’s scoring woes are projected to continue against a Blues side that doesn’t give up many chances. On that basis, we see an edge in backing the visitors in this spot.

