3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Saturday 3/8/25

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres made significant moves at the NHL Trade Deadline. The defending Stanley Cup Champions added another piece to make a run at another championship. Likewise, the Sabres pulled the trigger on a trade to shake up their young core. Given the state of both teams’ metrics and personnel decisions, we see an edge on the Sabres in this Atlantic Division battle.

Buffalo has come up well short of the mark with its most recent efforts. Despite outplaying three of their past four opponents, the Sabres have no wins to show for their efforts. The Atlantic Division basement dwellers have held all but one of those opponents to nine or fewer high-danger chances and all four to 23 or fewer scoring opportunities. Moreover, they’ve out-scored two of those foes at five-on-five. Sustained efforts will inevitably lead to more wins.

While the Panthers have won in five straight, a few concerning trends emerge from those performances. Florida has been held to eight or fewer high-danger chances in four of five, yielding just one goal at five-on-five across their last two outings.

Eventually, those lackluster offensive performances from the Panthers will return to haunt them. We see an edge in betting that happens tonight at the current prices. The Sabres' moneyline is the sharp play.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche

Two of the NHL’s poster boys take to the ice in Denver on Saturday night. Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs invade Ball Arena to take on Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche. The Leafs enter the inter-conference showdown as moderate underdogs, but they shouldn’t be.

We’re anticipating a massive surge in Toronto scoring over its coming games. The Leafs have just one goal at five-on-five over their last two games. Worse, they’ve been held to one tally at five-on-five in six of their previous 14 contests. Some above-average efforts have offset those performances, but we’re expecting more consistent effort from a Maple Leafs side that’s posted a below-average shooting percentage over the past couple of months.

Scoring has also been an issue for the Avs recently. Like the Leafs, Colorado has been held to one goal at five-on-five in three of its last six. Further, the Avalanche’s five-on-five play has also suffered. Colorado has been outplayed in three of its previous five, correlating with fewer high-danger opportunities.

Analytically, neither team has excelled over their recent stretch. Still, we like the Leafs’ chances of breaking out in Colorado. The price could continue to dip, enhancing Toronto's value.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames

The Montreal Canadiens continue their four-game road trip with a battle against the Calgary Flames. The Habs came up short against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night, and more losses are anticipated over the short term.

Montreal has been severely outgunned over its recent sample. The Canadiens have outplayed their opponents just once over their last five, yielding a 43.6% expected goals-for rating. More concerningly, there’s been a sharp decline in their defensive zone play. Over their last four games, opponents are averaging 10.8 high-danger chances per game.

That eroding standard plays into the hands of the Flames on Saturday night. After being held scoreless at five-on-five in three straight, Calgary has six goals over its last two games. Still, they’re operating below their expected goals-for tally over the last couple of months, signaling that the Flames are due for sustained success.

Calgary’s chances of winning are greater than the betting line implies. On that basis, we see a decisive edge in backing the hosts at the Saddledome.

