3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Saturday 3/29/25

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

New Jersey Devils vs. Minnesota Wild

The New Jersey Devils can’t get anything right these days, putting them at a significant deficit versus the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Fresh off another decisive loss on Friday, New Jersey could succumb to the Wild at home.

The Devils are imploding in their end. Over their last six games, New Jersey has given up an average of 10.7 high-danger chances per game, with all but one of those foes reaching double-digits. Not surprisingly, that ineffective defensive zone play correlates with eroding goaltending metrics. Devils netminders have combined for a tepid 88.4% save percentage across that sample.

Minnesota isn’t the team to blow you out of the water offensively. But the Wild deploy one of the stoutest defensive systems in the league. They’ve allowed nine or fewer high-danger chances in four of their past five, facilitating above-average expected goals-for ratings in three of those contests. Settled into their comforts at home, another premier effort is expected tonight.

New Jersey is collapsing on both ends of the ice, and the current betting price vastly overestimates its chances of claiming victory against the Wild. Consequently, the edge lies in backing the hosts in this inter-conference affair.

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

Few rivalries are as fiery as the Battle of Alberta. The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames always bring the heat; another heated chapter will be written on Saturday night.

Edmonton enters the contest with a crushing 6-1 defeat. Sadly, that’s unlikely to change with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid still on the shelf. There’s a chance Drai suits up, but his presence alone won’t propel the Oilers to victory. The defending Western Conference Champs have been outplayed in two of three without superstars. Worse, they’ve given up 12 or more quality chances in three of their past four.

Conversely, the Flames are burning brighter these days. Calgary has outplayed its opponents in two straight and four of its previous five, accumulating a 58.9% expected goals-for rating over that stretch. Still, their goal-for rating of 45.5% is significantly below expected, implying that the Flames are progression candidates for their coming games.

The Oilers don’t have the personnel to offset the loss of McDavid and Draisaitl. Calgary is operating on another level, and there’s an edge in backing them to cash as mid-range underdogs in Edmonton.

New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks

The New York Rangers are their own worst enemy right now. On top of deteriorating metrics, the Rangers mismanaged their goaltending situation ahead of tonight’s contest versus the San Jose Sharks. We’re betting the Sharks take full advantage.

New York’s on-ice product is suffering. The Original Six franchise has been outplayed in all but one of their last five, largely thanks to their lackluster defensive standards. Three of those five opponents have recorded 12 or more high-danger opportunities, resulting in New York getting out-chanced in all but one of those contests.

Their goaltending decisions will exacerbate those concerns. The Rangers deployed primary netminder Igor Shesterkin on Friday night, meaning Jonathan Quick is the expected starter in San Jose. We’re not counting on Quick being the difference-maker for an exhausted Rangers team.

Consistency remains an issue, but the Sharks have looked better offensively over their recent schedule. They’ve seen a slight uptick in offensive productivity, recording 10 or more high-danger chances in two straight. That’s the advantage they need to get past the Rangers; we expect them to wield it unmercifully.

