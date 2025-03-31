3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Monday 3/31/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche

Seven points behind the final wild berth, with three games in hand, the Calgary Flames need every point they can get. And then some. A blown third-period lead last time weighs heavy on their conscience, but we expect a more complete effort Monday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

Calgary has put together some robust efforts over its recent sample. The Flames have outplayed four of their last six, maximizing their efforts at both ends of the ice. Over that sample, they’ve eclipsed 12 high-danger chances on four occasions, while giving up more than nine such opportunities only twice. Predictably, they’ve been out-chanced only once over that stretch.

The Avalanche are trending in the opposite direction. Colorado has been outplayed in four straight, resulting in a diminished 45.7% expected goals-for rating. Despite being on the receiving end of some quality efforts, the Avs have a 57.1% actual goals-for rating over that stretch. That imbalance makes them natural regression candidates over their coming games.

The Flames can’t afford to let this game slip away. They’ve been losing ground in the Western Conference playoff picture recently, but there’s an edge in betting they walk away winners tonight.

Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild close out the backend of a home-and-home series tonight in the Meadowlands. The Devils took the first matchup and are now settled into the comforts of home. We like their chances of making it two in a row.

Of course, New Jersey has some superb underlying metrics backing up their presumed success. The Devils have outplayed their opponents in four of their last five, while getting improved offensive production. They’ve eclipsed ten high-danger chances in three of those contests, but have really only benefitted on one occasion. As such, we’re expecting them to have some more puck luck over their coming games.

The Wild’s recent efforts have been much less fruitful. The playoff hopefuls have been outplayed in three straight, and have been trending downward in offensive production. Minnesota has been held to eight or fewer quality chances in four straight, averaging a paltry 5.8 opportunities per game.

There’s a more significant gap between these teams than the betting line implies. Consequently, that leaves an edge in backing the Devils at home.

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken

Two of the league’s most offensively challenged clubs take to the ice in what will undoubtedly be a low-scoring affair. The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play passive offensive systems, meaning goals will come at a premium in the Emerald City.

The Stars have gone north of nine high-danger chances in just two of their last seven, making it hard to rationalize their recent scoring surge. They’ve totaled 14 goals over their previous three games, with nine coming at five-on-five. Predictably, that’s nearly double their expected goals-for total of 5.6, putting the Stars on an inevitable path with regression.

Seattle plays a similar brand of hockey to the Stars. The Kraken don’t compromise their defensive structure for additional scoring opportunities. Instead, they deploy an opportunistic attack that averages the ninth-fewest high-danger chances per game, falling below eight opportunities in four of their last six.

These teams are meeting for the second consecutive game in Seattle. While Saturday’s showdown eclipsed the total, we anticipate a more modest showing tonight. As such, we see value on the under.

