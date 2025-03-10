3 Best NHL Bets and Predictions for Monday 3/10/25

Whether it's moneylines or total goals, there are plenty of ways to bet on the NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL Betting Picks Today

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators

Losers of five in a row, the Detroit Red Wings have lost meaningful ground in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They won’t be able to make up that gap in one game, but the Red Wings take on one of the teams they’re chasing for a wild card spot on Monday night. As such, we’re expecting playoff-esque intensity when they battle it out with the Ottawa Senators.

Scoring has been an issue for the Wings. Detroit has just one goal at five-on-five in each of their past three, contributing to just five goals overall. Still, they stay competitive in those contests thanks to their renewed commitment to their defensive structure. The Red Wings have held three of their last four opponents to eight or fewer quality chances, averaging 8.5 opportunities per game.

That defense-first mentality remains a hallmark of the Senators’ efforts. They rank in the top seven in scoring and high-danger chances allowed, which has become even more evident over their recent schedule. Only two of Ottawa’s last six opponents have gone north of eight high-danger chances, an average of 9.2 across the six-game sample.

The defense should reign supreme in this crucial Atlantic Division battle. As a result, we see an edge in taking under 5.5 at plus money.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Hockey Club

As expected, the Toronto Maple Leafs had a solid offensive showing last time. However, that dominant scoring performance was undone by wonky defensive zone coverage issues. We’re betting it all comes together for the Leafs when they take on the Utah Hockey Club at the Delta Center.

Still, there’s a bit of a contrarian angle to the Leafs’ presumed success. Toronto’s recent efforts have fallen well below their usual standard. Four of their last five game scores have fallen into the 30s or lower, resulting in a 37.5% expected goals-for rating. That puts them more than 10 points off their regular season standard, implying that the Leafs are progression candidates over their coming games.

Utah should help accommodate the Leafs’ analytics ascent. Two of the last three teams they’ve faced have gone north of 25 scoring and 11 high-danger chances. Moreover, they’re one of the worst shooting teams in the league. The NHL’s newest team has the ninth-worst shooting percentage in the league, falling below their 8.3% standard in five of their last seven.

This is not reflected in their recent performances, but the Maple Leafs are the superior team. We see an edge in backing them at a discounted rate, expecting them to return to their winning ways in Utah.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres

While they nearly pissed it away, the Edmonton Oilers were able to hang on for their second straight win on Saturday night. They take that modest streak onto the road for the first of four road games, starting with tonight’s showdown versus the Buffalo Sabres.

Edmonton’s second win was propped up by another dominant analytics showing. The Oilers have outplayed their opponents in four straight, resulting in a cumulative 55.2% expected goals-for rating. More importantly, their offense has finally shown signs of coming back to life. After being held at bay in six straight, the Oilers have 12 or more quality chances in three of their previous four.

Sadly, the Sabres are trending in the opposite direction. Buffalo has been outplayed in four of its last six, usually by a substantive margin. Worse, they’re falling apart at both ends of the ice. Across that six-game stretch, the Sabres have only recorded more than two goals at five-on-five once. Additionally, they’ve given up 17 five-on-five goals, including 12 over their past three.

Analytically, the gap between these teams is far more significant than the betting line implies. On that basis, Edmonton is the right side to be on despite the hefty moneyline price.

