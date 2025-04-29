3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 4/29/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Los Angeles Kings robbed themselves of all the momentum with their disastrous ending to Game 4. Despite holding a third-period lead for the second straight game, LA let the Edmonton Oilers storm back before eventually winning in overtime. In doing so, the Kings have lost all the momentum in this series.

Of course, there is a more tangible explanation for the Kings' anticipated demise. Los Angeles has had no answer for Edmonton's unrelenting offensive attack. The Oilers have eclipsed 11 high-danger chances in three of the four games while out-chancing the Kings each time out. Still, there's room for improvement from Edmonton.

So far this series, the Oilers have recorded nine goals at five-on-five. While that's a respectable total grounded in solid production, we anticipate an increase in scoring. As it stands, Edmonton is operating below its expected goals for total, implying that more goals lie on the horizon. Coupled with their 0.966 PDO, the Oilers are progression candidates.

Intangibles, such as momentum, are not quantifiable, but the data points toward a short-term scoring boon from the Oilers. On that basis, we see a decided edge in backing Edmonton as road underdogs in Game 5.

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Total Goals Minnesota Wild Apr 30 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

There has been no shortage of offense between the Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights. All four of their games have eclipsed the total this series with an average total of 6.8 goals per game. These teams' underlying metrics point toward another high-scoring affair on Tuesday night.

Surprisingly, the Wild have out-scored the Golden Knights at five-on-five in the first round. Minnesota has tallied 11 goals to the Knights' 6, a scoring surge supported by solid production metrics. Over their last four games, the wild card squad has up to 9.3 high-danger chances per game, above their season-long average of 8.2. Naturally, we expect another robust showing in Game 5.

Likewise, Vegas has had no problems creating quality chances in the Wild's zone. The Knights are up to 11.3 high-danger opportunities, eclipsing double-digits in all but one of those contests. Still, they are operating below normal range in terms of scoring. Vegas is scoring on just 5.4% of its shots at five-on-five, implying a sharp increase is inevitable.

Neither team has prioritized defense in this series, and that's unlikely to change in Game 5. The betting price is elevated, but there's still an edge in taking the over.

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Tim Stützle +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Ottawa Senators staved off elimination on Saturday, stealing a must-win Game 4 versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. Whether the Sens will live to fight another day remains to be seen, but their best players will continue to give them a chance to win.

One player who remains a difference-maker every time he steps on the ice is Tim Stutzle. The Senators' forward is an analytics gold mine and has put his best foot forward in the postseason. So far, Stutzle is averaging 12.3 scoring and 4.5 high-danger chances per game, contributing to a mind-numbing 75.9% expected goals-for rating.

As expected, Stutzle is operating below that mark, making him a natural progression candidate as long as the Sens can stay alive. Heading into tonight's action, his actual goals-for rating of 57.1% is nearly 20 points below expected. Moreover, Stutzle is achieving below his expected-goals-for total, which is also supporting an increase in scoring.

The Sens deploy Stutzle in the attacking zone 88.9% of the time. He's using that offensive zone time to his advantage, totaling nine shots on net over the last four games. The German is primed for another strong showing, leaving an edge in backing Stutzle as an anytime goal scorer.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!