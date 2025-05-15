3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 5/15/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals are fighting for survival, and their more recent efforts reflect their desperate nature. Still, the betting market continues to pivot further and further away from the Capitals. With the Carolina Hurricanes finally meeting their match, this could be a solid spot to back Washington.

Moneyline Washington Capitals May 15 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over the last couple of games, the Capitals have turned the tables on the Hurricanes. Washington has generated a 54.6% expected goals-for rating while out-playing the Canes in both of those contests. Moreover, they are wielding distinct advantages at both ends of the ice. The Caps have out-chanced the Hurricanes in high-danger chances in three straight, including limiting them to four opportunities last time out.

As expected, with Carolina failing to keep pace with the Capitals, the Hurricanes have pushed their PDO beyond sustainable levels. Cumulatively, they have put together a combined 1.083 shooting and save percentage. That is a significant departure from their playoff average of 1.000, and regression to the mean is inevitable.

Carolina’s analytics have reached a tipping point. They can’t continue to get outplayed and expect to leave with the win. With Washington having home-ice advantage, the Capitals can continue to tilt the ice in their favor. This time, we’re anticipating a different result. There is value in backing the hosts in this spot.

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

After a few listless efforts, the Winnipeg Jets finally started to fight back against the Dallas Stars. While they still face a 3-1 series deficit, their best shot of building some momentum comes in tonight’s Game 5 on home ice. They are short favorites, but the Jets’ chances of winning exceed their implied probability.

Moneyline Winnipeg Jets May 16 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Most impressively, we’ve seen an improved defensive front from the Jets over the last couple of games. After getting railroaded by the Stars through the first two, Winnipeg has tidied up its defensive zone play. They have held Dallas to eight high-danger chances in two of those three contests while also limiting the Stars to 19 scoring opportunities on home ice last time out.

Predictably, that improved defensive zone coverage also lends itself to fewer goals against. Back in Game 2, when the Stars were held to eight high-danger chances, Connor Hellebuyck posted a shutout. The Jets collapsed in Game 3 by giving up 16 quality opportunities, only to rebound by allowing eight in the most recent contest. Not surprisingly, Hellebuyck gave up just one goal at five-on-five in that contest.

Another stout defensive effort is required, and the Jets have been up to the task. More importantly, we’ve seen an improved version of Hellebuyck when his team steps up in front of him. Winnipeg doesn’t want to get into a track meet with the Stars, and home ice is the perfect place for the Jets to play their own game. We see an edge in backing the Jets in this spot.

If the Jets hope to live another day, they need their best players to step up. Chief among them, Mark Scheifele has to rekindle the spark that he brought at the start of this series. Thankfully, his analytics profile points toward renewed success.

Player 2+ Points Player 2+ Points Mark Scheifele +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

Scheifele missed Games 6 and 7 at the end of the first round. He returned to the Jets' lineup for the series opener and was a significant part of the team's offensive success early. He tallied 10 shots through the first two games of the second round, including a seven-shot effort in Game 1. Since then, Scheifele has been held to a paltry two shots across the next two contests.

It's time for the pendulum to start swinging the other direction for Scheifele. He rates positively across all advanced metrics, punctuated by his 61.5% high-danger chance rating and 65.9% expected goals-for rating. Still, Scheifele is operating below that level in terms of actual output, implying that he's a natural candidate for positive regression in Game 5.

For years, Scheifele has been the engine that turns the Jets' offense. Now, they need him more than ever. We're forecasting a vastly improved effort on home ice.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NHL Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token to use on any NHL playoff game(s) happening from May 12th through May 14th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for today's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NHL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!