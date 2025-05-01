3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 5/1/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators

We've seen this version of the Toronto Maple Leafs before. The team that collapses in the playoffs and wanders into the offseason seeking a new identity. However, the Leafs have already learned these hard lessons. We expect them to reverse course on their tepid streak and respond by punching their tickets to the second round of the playoffs.

Toronto isn't as bad as the 4-0 score from Game 5 implies. For the third time in four games, the Leafs outplayed the Ottawa Senators. The Atlantic Division winners have relied on their stout defensive play to tilt the analytics in their direction. They've held the Sens to nine or fewer high-danger chances in all but one game this series and have out-scored their opponents at five-on-five in four of five outings.

Moreover, the Senators' two wins have relied on special teams scoring, which is an unsustainable way to win games. Ottawa has just six goals at five-on-five, being held to exactly one such tally in four of the five contests. With Ottawa's minimized production, that unflattering trend is expected to continue in Game 6 on Thursday night.

The Maple Leafs have been the superior team in this series, and we're betting on that trend continuing. Like the three other times this postseason, we wouldn't be surprised if this one went to overtime. Still, we like the Leafs' chances of prevailing.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild

We are already at that point of the playoffs where teams need to throw everything they can at their opponents to stay alive. The Minnesota Wild are in exactly that position as they try to stave off elimination versus the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas is the deserving favorite, but the Wild won't go down without a fight.

Minnesota has been unable to contain the Knights in this series. While the Golden Knights were held to just three goals last time out, their sustained production continued. Vegas has gone north of 10 high-danger chances in four of five games this series, averaging 10.8 opportunities per game. Predictably, that correlates with increased output. The Knights have scored 15 goals in five games, including multiple five-on-five tallies in all but one contest.

At the same time, the Wild have had no issues cashing in on their chances. Minnesota has out-scored the Knights at five-on-five on three occasions, recording 12 goals through the first five games. Another offensive outburst is on tap at home, where the Wild have 28 goals over their last seven games (regular season included).

Generally, teams facing elimination come out swinging. We've seen the Wild deploy that tactic throughout the series, but we're anticipating a leveled-up version of their offensive attack. With the Knights having no issues keeping pace, we see an edge on the over in this one.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

Partway through Game 4, Connor McDavid decided to put the Edmonton Oilers on his back and carry this team to the second round. Over the last five periods, Edmonton has dominated the Los Angeles Kings. The Oilers can wield that advantage unforgivingly in Game 6.

With this Pacific Division series shifting back to Oil Country, McDavid is positioned for sustained success. Already in these playoffs, the Oilers' captain has 91 scoring and 41 high-danger chances, but the rest of his analytics profile also points toward an increase in output. McDavid starts 74.4% of his shifts in the attacking zone and generates a whopping 66.9% Corsi rating.

Not surprisingly, McDavid has translated that analytics success to tangible on-ice results. The three-time Hart Trophy recipient has 10 points this series, including a pair of three-plus point efforts. Moreover, he's up to 13 shots on target, with nine of those coming over the last two games.

This is the Oilers' series to lose, and Game 6 is their best shot at securing their place in Round 2. We expect McDavid to take over and produce another game-changing performance, something he's done throughout his career. We see an edge in backing him to record three or more points.

