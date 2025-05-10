3 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Saturday 5/10/25

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Washington Capitals were able to batten down the hatches and weather the Carolina Hurricanes’ storm in Game 2. In doing so, they have pulled even in their second-round matchup, with the Eastern Conference series shifting to Raleigh for the next two games. Washington faces an uphill battle on the road, but this one could still take longer than 60 minutes to determine a winner.

Capitals goaltending has been the difference in this postseason. Logan Thompson has posted three consecutive save percentages above 93.9%, stopping 95.6% of shots over that stretch. Moreover, he has excelled at preventing high-danger opportunities. At five-on-five, Thompson has allowed just one high-danger goal across that three-game sample, despite facing 33 opportunities.

Inherent in those metrics is also the Canes’ inability to capitalize on their chances. In three of its last six, Carolina has been held to one or fewer goals at five-on-five. More concerningly, they haven’t outscored their opponents in any of those three contests. At the same time, they’ve been held to nine or fewer high-danger chances in three of six, while getting out-chanced on three occasions.

Undoubtedly, the Hurricanes have tilted the ice in their favor, but they have been unable to make the most of those opportunities. We’re anticipating another sterling performance from Thompson in Game 3. With Carolina’s offense struggling to make the most of its scoring chances, there’s an edge in backing this one to go to overtime.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have pulled off the unimaginable. Edmonton walked into the T-Mobile Center and stole the opening two games from the Vegas Golden Knights. This Pacific Division series now shifts back to Oil Country, where Edmonton can back the Knights into a 3-0 corner.

Offense has been the difference for Edmonton throughout its six-game winning streak. Still, that advantage has become more pronounced over their last few outings. The Oilers have recorded 15 goals across their previous three outings, with all but three of those coming at five-on-five. Moreover, their production points toward sustained success. Edmonton is up to 42 high-danger chances over that stretch, attempting no fewer than 13 in any one of those contests.

We also don’t trust the Knights’ offense to keep pace. So far this postseason, they have outscored their opponents at five-on-five just once and haven’t recorded more than two goals in any one of those outings. Vegas' short-term results validate those concerns. Over their last three, the Knights have attempted more than six high-danger chances just once while getting outplayed in two of three.

Edmonton’s offense has come to life, with every line getting in on the action. That balanced attack should allow them to continue their onslaught at home, leaving an edge in backing the Oilers at a discounted price.

The Oilers have maximized production and scoring throughout their lineup. Over their last three games, 11 different players have lit the lamp. While the entire team enjoys offensive success, one player continues operating below his expected total.

Zach Hyman saw a marked decrease in scoring this season. After tallying 54 goals in 2023-24, the Oilers winger cut his scoring in half with just 27 this season. He’s seen increased output over the past few games, finding the back of the net in two of three. But with room to grow, we expect Hyman to capitalize on his chances in Game 3.

Hyman gets his fair share of time skating next to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and that’s reflected in his production metrics. He ranks sixth on the team in scoring and high-danger chances, contributing to a 66.8% expected goals-for rating and 12.5 expected goals-for total. Still, Hyman is operating below both of those marks, coming in at 64.7% and 11, respectively.

We’re starting to see some growth, but Hyman remains a natural progression candidate heading into Game 3. At the current offerings, we see an edge in backing him as an any time goal scorer at home.

