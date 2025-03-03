3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Prop Bets for Monday 3/3/25

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Cole Caufield's breakout campaign could continue in earnest on Monday.

The former first-round pick already has set a career-high in goals (29) on the Montreal Canadiens' top even-strength and power-play forward lines. Heck, he's tied for 10th in the entire league.

Matchups don't come much easier than the Buffalo Sabres for another. Buffalo has allowed the seventh-most expected goals per 60 minutes (3.20 xG) and the eighth-most high-danger chances per 60 (11.6). That's why the Habs' implied team total (3.25) is where it is.

FanDuel Research's NHL projections have Caufield at 0.59 median goals in this one, and his other two linemates are at 0.25 or lower. Chances tend to funnel Caufield's way, and we should see scoring in Quebec tonight.

You could have gotten pretty lengthy odds on a Toronto Maple Leafs player to lead the team in goals per game this year that wasn't Auston Matthews.

Not only is William Nylander doing that, but it's a runaway with his 0.58 markers per game to Matthews' 0.49. This accounts for the 15 games Auston missed. Most nights, Nylander should be favored in Toronto's markets, yet he's plus money versus Matthews' -120 odds tonight.

That's inherent value in that positioning entering best matchup in the sport. The San Jose Sharks are dead last in xG per 60 allowed (3.52) and fourth-worst in save rate across the NHL (.885 SV%).

Even factoring in Matthews' historical trends, our projections expect 0.66 median goals from Nylander tonight to Matthews' 0.54. We'd have expected the former to be closer to +108 for a score.

On Friday, I mentioned that it was unfortunate Kevin Fiala wasn't on the Los Angeles Kings' top lines to get maximum opportunity and ice time.

Did they read that?

L.A. shuffled their lines this weekend so that Fiala and Adrian Kempe now share a first line centered by Quinton Byfield, bumping an aging Anze Kopitar to the second line. Kopitar's pass-first skills are awesome, but this line's athleticism and speed are now on a different level.

Fiala has produced 39 points in 57 games despite secondary line duties, though. I'd expect his solid shot volume (2.96 per game) to rise with the added responsibility.

Opposite a porous Chicago Blackhawks defense, expect Fiala to do some damage. Chicago is a bottom-10 team in xG allowed per 60, high-danger chances allowed per 60, and SV%.

We've got Fiala projected for the second-most goals on the slate (0.61) behind only Nylander.

