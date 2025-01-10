3 Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets for Friday 1/10/24

One of the most exciting ways to bet the NHL is through anytime goal-scoring props.

The league's top stars can light the lamp over 50 times a year, and some are even favored in the market throughout the season. Other players score a handful of times, making a nightly tally more of a longshot proposition.

Using our daily NHL projections as a guide, who are the best players to bet for a goal when perusing the the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Line combos and starting goalies come from DailyFaceoff.com. All advanced statistics are used from Evolving-Hockey.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Any Time Goal Scorer Bets

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Andrei Svechnikov +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's been quite the fall to Earth for Thatcher Demko.

A contender for the Vezina last season, Demko has managed just -0.54 goals saved above expectation (GSAx) in 2024-25. He's not a matchup to avoid at the moment -- as the Carolina Hurricanes' 3.5-goal total on Friday insinuates.

With that the case, our daily NHL projections believe Andrei Svechnikov is the Canes' most likely scorer tonight at 0.45 expected tallies. Svechnikov's role on the lead power play and hefty shot volume (2.81 shots on goal per game) agree.

At that projection, we'd have expected closer to +176 odds for a goal from him tonight.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Dylan Larkin +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dylan Larkin found twine for us on Tuesday. This is a good matchup to run him back -- even at a lower price.

The Chicago Blackhawks allow the fourth-most expected goals (xG) per 60 minutes (3.50), and Petr Mrazek (-2.92 GSAx) hasn't helped matters in net. When you combine those two factors together, they're sixth in goals allowed this season (138).

Larkin has been hyper-aggressive with 14 shots on goal amidst this January scoring binge. He's scored in four straight beyond just Tuesday's winner in this piece.

Our projections love an encore. At 0.51 projected goals (third-most today), we'd set his line to score closer to +150. There's still value here.

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer View more odds in Sportsbook

From one Dylan that is scorching, we'll visit another that is ice cold.

Dylan Guenther came roaring out of the gates with 16 markers in 32 games, but he's on an 8-game drought without a goal despite 17 shots on goal. That could easily end tonight.

There isn't a worse defense in the NHL than the San Jose Sharks, who allow a league-worst 3.67 xG per 60 minutes with Alexandar Georgiev (-8.38 GSAx) not helping matters in the crease.

At home, Guenther is bizarrely short in this market, but FDR's projections don't think so. At 0.62 projected goals, he's today's most likely scorer, and we'd set his odds closer to +116 for at least one tally.

