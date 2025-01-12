3 Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Player Prop Bets for Vikings at Rams

Wild Card Weekend's finale is unfortunately now draped in different colors.

The Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams' rematch of a Week 9 battle will take place in Glendale, Arizona at the home of the Arizona Cardinals after the Los Angeles County wildfires have raged on. Our thoughts are with those affected by such an unfortunate natural disaster.

However, it does change the handicap on this one a bit. L.A. loses their "Rams House" that was rocking in a 30-20 win over Minnesota earlier this season, but it was a short week.

The Vikings dropped out of the one seed with a win last week. Can they rebound to move into the NFC's final four teams, or will the Rams show their championship DNA to advance?

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Vikings take on the Rams in the Wild Card Round? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Vikings at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kyren Williams -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

This bet was -120 when I talked Wild Card Weekend player props Friday's Covering the Spread. That's a friendly reminder that my guy Jim Sannes' show is appointment viewing if you bet on FanDuel.

The move to this line still likely isn't enough. Kyren Williams has had a godly red zone role in his active games already, and he'll only be more secure to receive it with Blake Corum (broken forearm) done for the year.

Williams has seen 49.1% of Los Angeles' red zone chances this year. Second on the team is Puka Nacua (15.4%), who sits at +105 in this market. That gap is not large enough.

Our NFL DFS projections expect 0.88 scrimmage touchdowns for the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star, so we'd set this line closer to -141. Value is shrinking quickly here.

T.J. Hockenson - Receiving Yds Minnesota Vikings Jan 14 1:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The entire Vikings pass game couldn't be in more of a buy-low spot after Sam Darnold's Week 18 collapse.

I'm a bit trepidatious of Justin Jefferson's line approaching the century mark with Darnold in tow, but T.J. Hockenson could still reach this mark even if Sammy D's not slinging it great.

Hockenson saw eight targets against the Detroit Lions, which trailed only Jefferson. The Rams are a matchup that skews heavily in favor of tight ends compared to wideouts; L.A. is 3rd in total targets allowed to tight ends but 27th in total targets allowed to receivers.

Taking this prop is a stand that Detroit's interior blitzes are the way to phase Darnold, and Hockenson's low aDOT (8.7 yards) is all the signal-caller will be able to find.

We've got T.J. projected for 45.4 receiving yards in Monday's game.

Will Reichard - Total Kicking Points Minnesota Vikings Jan 14 1:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I'm backing the Rams in my Vikings-Rams best bets piece. Here's another sort of anti-Vikings prop that comes via their players.

Darnold was a disaster in the red zone last week against the Lions, and his issues might not be resurrected by a bend-but-don't-break Rams D. Los Angeles' opponents scored touchdowns on just 50.0% of red zone drives this season, which was the fifth-best mark in the NFL.

If the Vikes are kicking field goals, that's a logical path to the upset. Will Reichard can still be had for just two field goals and an extra point to hit his kicking over, though.

Reichard's return to form last week was a sigh of relief. He missed a tough one from 51 yards out but otherwise converted three other kicks. Overall, Reichard's 80.0 FG% and perfect, 38-for-38 record on extra points are pretty reliable.

We've got Reichard projected for 8.05 median kicking points, so this line is welcome up to 7.5. He's hit this mark in 10 of 13 games played this season.

