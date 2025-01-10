3 Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Player Prop Bets for Commanders at Buccaneers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Washington Commanders take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Wild Card Weekend? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Commanders at Buccaneers

Jayden Daniels - Alt Rushing Yds Jayden Daniels - Alt Rushing Yds Jayden Daniels 80+ Yards +410 View more odds in Sportsbook

In general, quarterbacks run more during the playoffs as they no longer need to conserve their bodies for high-leverage games; these are those high-leverage games.

That could boost Jayden Daniels to superhuman levels.

This mark has already been obtainable for him. Daniels has gotten 80-plus rushing yards in 4 of 15 full games, a 26.7% rate. His implied odds are 20.0%.

Importantly, two of the overs came in the two most critical games. Those were in Weeks 16 -- when they upset the Philadelphia Eagles -- and Week 17, when they locked up a playoff spot. When they got in a pinch on late downs, they turned Daniels' way with regularity.

As a result, I think you could justify considering Daniels at +4200 to lead Wild Card Weekend in rushing yardage. This alt market, though, is a number he has hit a regular enough clip where it's a value even without projecting a massive playoff boost.

Baker Mayfield - Rushing Yds Washington Commanders Jan 13 1:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The same thought process with Daniels applies to Shake-and-Baker Mayfield, as well.

Mayfield went over this prop in 10 of 17 games (58.8%) during the regular season. Similar to Daniels, his max outputs came in the highest-leverage games as he had 68 yards in Week 18 and 42 in Week 16.

Even though Mayfield doesn't have the same upside as Daniels, we should expect this to keep happening for one simple reason: it's working. Just last week alone, he had three scrambles of 10-plus yards, one of which was a 28-yarder on 3rd and 14. When teams have to devote resources to stopping Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan downfield, it opens lanes for Mayfield underneath. He's taking full advantage.

Now that every game is a must-win, I'm expecting Mayfield to keep his foot on the gas and keep utilizing his new-found weapon.

Austin Ekeler - Receiving Yds Washington Commanders Jan 13 1:01am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Austin Ekeler's role in his first game off a concussion was robust enough for me to buy in to his overs here.

In Week 18, Ekeler played 61.8% of the snaps. That was his third-highest mark of the year, which was a surprise given the long layoff he had prior. He finished with 20 receiving yards, just clearing this prop.

We've had six games this year where both Ekeler and Brian Robinson played most of the game. In those, Ekeler has averaged 36.2 receiving yards per game and gone over this prop 4 times. Given how much Robinson struggled with fumbles in Ekeler's absence, I think we see a lot of Ekeler on Sunday night, pushing me toward backing him here.

You can also check out our latest 2024-25 NFL Playoffs printable bracket.

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! ! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.