3 Best NFL Wild Card Weekend Player Prop Bets for Broncos at Bills

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Denver Broncos take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Broncos at Bills

The Broncos will take on the Bills at 1:00 p.m. ET this Sunday. Buffalo is favored by 8.5 points -- making them the second-heaviest favorite in the Wild Card Round -- and the over/under is sitting at 47.5 points.

My favorite way to bet this game is none other than James Cook's rushing + receiving prop, which is currently set at 67.5.

Not including Week 18 -- a game where the Bills opted to rest or reel back most of their starters -- Cook has exceeded 67.5 total yards in 10 out of 15 games this season. That's good for a 66.7% hit rate on the over, but these -115 odds are implying only a 53.5% probability.

James Cook - Rushing + Receiving Yds Denver Broncos Jan 12 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cook averaged 82.6 scrimmage yards per game from Weeks 1 to 17 all while playing only 49.0% of the snaps. Although Cook is known for his less than inviting snap rates, he still manages to pick up plenty of yardage when he's on the field. Plus, we can't ignore the fact that Buffalo has played in their fair share of blowouts, winning six games by at least three touchdowns this season. Cook saw a 51.1% snap rate across five Bills games that were decided by one possession. In this split, he amassed at least 95 yards in all but one game.

Denver checks in with a second-ranked schedule-adjusted defense and rank third against the run. Buffalo's second-ranked rush offense should find a way to challenge them, and it doesn't hurt that the Broncos allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to RBs this season. Favored by more than a touchdown, Buffalo should have a positive game script on their side and look to take care of the ball by way of Cook.

Our NFL projections expect Cook to tally 84 scrimmage yards in the Wild Card Round.

Save for Khalil Shakir (52.5), each of Buffalo's pass-catchers have yardage props set at 33.5 or lower. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't intrigued to bet overs on Amari Cooper (24.5) and Keon Coleman (27.5) at such a low cost. However, I'll ultimately put my eggs in Dalton Kincaid's basket.

In a season where Josh Allen has kept us guessing, Kincaid has been a rare constant. From Weeks 3 to 15, he was targeted at least five times in each contest and is the only Buffalo pass-catcher that can be said about. In that 10-game span, Kincaid notched 31-plus yards in 80.0% of games and exceeded 33.5 yards in 60.0% of games.

Dalton Kincaid - Receiving Yds Denver Broncos Jan 12 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Past Shakir (23.0%), Kincaid leads the Bills in target share (20.2%). He played a team-leading 71.4% of the snaps and ran a team-leading 68.6% of the routes across the six Buffalo games that were decided by one possession this season. The Broncos, meanwhile, surrendered the fifth-most targets to TEs in the regular season.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Dalton Kincaid +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

I'll call out Kincaid's touchdown prop, which is currently sitting at +300 odds. The Bills have a 28.5 implied team total in this one -- the highest in the Wild Card Round -- and Kincaid saw a juicy 18.5% red zone target share this season, just second behind Coleman (20.0%).

With Buffalo's implied team total sitting up at 28.5 points, we're expecting Bo Nix and company to fight back through the air on Sunday.

Buffalo's D ranks 5th against the run but just 21st against the pass, paving a path for Nix to connect with his top target: Courtland Sutton.

Sutton enjoyed a team-leading 24.7% target share and 44.7% air yards share during the regular season. He also averaged 4.6 downfield targets (10+ yards) per game and his aDOT (average depth of target) was up at 13.2. Since Week 8, Sutton is averaging 80.4 receiving yards per game. He tallied at least 70 yards in 7 out of 10 games (70.0%) in that split.

Courtland Sutton - Alt Receiving Yds Courtland Sutton - Alt Receiving Yds Courtland Sutton 70+ Yards +108 View more odds in Sportsbook

Since I'm buying into the market's expectations that Buffalo will rule this contest, I'm good to back Sutton in the alternate market. His talent has been on display against the best of teams this season, and the Broncos will likely need a big play or two in crunch time, pointing key work in his direction. The Bills will undoubtedly pay him plenty of mind, but their pass defense isn't overly convincing and we've seen Sutton reel in at least nine targets in 7 of his last 10 games.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet -- regardless of if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.