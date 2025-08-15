3 Best NFL Preseason Week 2 Bets and Props for Friday 8/15/25

After Week 1 of the 2025 NFL preseason featured a bunch of high-scoring games, what should we expect as Week 2 gets underway tonight?

The market has had a week to adjust to the scoring barrage we saw, and two teams -- the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons -- already held joint practices this week. That tends to lead to lower-scoring games.

Where can we find value across tonight's double-header?

Let's dig into the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and see what stands out.

NFL Preseason Week 2 Betting Picks

Titans at Falcons

Even though the Titans held joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entering Week 1, Cameron Ward still played 14 snaps, according to Next Gen Stats. Ward will play a couple of series again tonight while the Atlanta Falcons sit both Michael Penix Jr. and likely Kirk Cousins. That's accounted for in this number, but I do think there's still a bit of value on the Titans' side.

Behind Ward are two experienced NFL backups in Brandon Allen and Trevor Siemian. Because Siemian just joined the team, we could see quite a bit of Allen. Allen hasn't had great success during his career in the preseason (he's at -0.20 EPA per drop back, according to Next Gen Stats), but it's still a better situation than the Falcons get with Easton Stick (-0.28) and Emory Jones.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris was most recently with the Los Angeles Rams, a team that cares historically little about preseason games. In his four games with the Falcons, they're 0-4 with a -46 point differential. I'm on board with the Titans covering this number.

Chiefs at Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks put up 23 points in preseason Week 1 without Sam Darnold. Most of the starters are expected to play, so I think we'll see a decent output again.

The quarterback depth chart for the Seahawks isn't too shabby. Behind Darnold, you have an NFL vet in Drew Lock and an electric rookie in Jalen Milroe. They should be able to move the ball all four quarters.

It seems as though Patrick Mahomes will sit, a departure from how the Kansas City Chiefs tend to play things in the preseason. If that leads to rest for the key defensive players, as well, the Seahawks should be in a good spot to handle business on offense.

This market was +158 when we liked it last week, so it's a massive departure here.

I do still think it's a value, though.

Milroe plays a big role in that. He ran 3 times for 38 yards in Week 1, and the split between him and Lock (Locked played 58.5% of the snaps to Milroe's 41.5%) should tighten in Week 2.

I wouldn't expect Kenneth Walker III to play as the Seahawks are managing his reps, but the running back depth chart is strong. With no Zach Charbonnet last week, George Holani ripped off a long touchdown, and Damien Martinez got a long audition with a team-leading 21 snaps. Martinez was a fun watch in college alongside Cam Ward, so this backfield has juice.

Once you combine that with Milroe, I do think -120 is a solid number even if it has moved a bunch from last week.

