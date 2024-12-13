3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Week 15

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up in the betting market via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to measuring a player's potential to produce in NFL DFS on FanDuel.

Here, we're going to focus on the former.

Utilizing our NFL projections -- which are powered by numberFire -- as a guide, here are some NFL player props that look appealing for this week.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL Prop Picks for Week 15

The game of the week is none other than Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Detroit Lions showdown, which features a tight spread (2.5) in favor of Detroit and a mammoth over/under (54.5).

In a game that's shaping up to be a barnburner, Jameson Williams is a top target in the props market. Williams is a big-play candidate, seeing a team-leading 32.4% air yards share and a healthy 12.4 aDOT (average depth of target). He leads the Lions in targets across their last three games.

Jamo's lines in the alt market come with intriguing odds. He's logged 60-plus yards in 63.6% of his games, but the market is implying just a 45.1% probability at that number. He's also gone for 70-plus yards in 54.5% of games, up from the market's 35.9% probability.

Jameson Williams - Alt Receiving Yds Jameson Williams - Alt Receiving Yds Jameson Williams 60+ Yards +122 Jameson Williams 70+ Yards +178 Jameson Williams 80+ Yards +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

He's been particularly special at home -- and indoors -- netting 85.3 yards per game at Ford Field. He's logged 79-plus receiving yards in five out of six home games. Considering the overall game conditions, namely a 54.5 total and an indoors environment, this contest is grounds to entertain alternate lines.

The Washington Commanders could go postal on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday.

Fresh off their bye, Washington's fourth-ranked schedule adjusted total offense should be rejuvenated and ready to pounce on the Saints, who struggle with the third-worst schedule-adjusted rush defense in the league. That puts Brian Robinson in a good spot to clear his rushing prop.

For once, Robinson does not have an injury designation leading into the game. He's contributed to Washington's second-ranked rush offense by logging 4.6 yards per carry. In games where Robinson has been afforded north of 12 carries, he's averaging 83.0 yards and hit the century mark in three of those six games.

Brian Robinson Jr. - Rushing Yds Washington Commanders Dec 15 6:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Commanders enter as 7.5-point favorites, so we should expect them to engage with a positive game script. To add, Austin Ekeler is still on the injured reserve, which should allow BRJ to dominate the ground game so long as this contest stays a hair competitive. In Robinson's lone game without Ekeler in Week 13, he handled 16 carries for 103 yards before Chris Rodriguez Jr. took over in a blowout script.

The Houston Texans have dropped three of their last five games and will look to get back on track coming out of their bye week.

Nico Collins is never the wrong answer for Houston's offense, and I like him to hit the century mark against the Miami Dolphins.

Collins is enjoying a 25.8% target share and 41.0% air yards share through eight games. If we remove the Week 5 game that he left with an injury, he's seeing a 28.7% target share and 42.7% air yards share. He's also seeing 5.3 downfield targets per game and is netting 3.34 yards per route run, though we hardly need to vouch for his talent.

That's helped Collins average 104.0 yards per game and reach 100 in half of his contests. If we remove Week 5, he's averaging 107.7 yards and has logged at least 100 in 57.1% of games (four out of seven contests). These +134 odds imply a 42.7% probability.

Nico Collins - Alt Receiving Yds Nico Collins - Alt Receiving Yds Nico Collins 100+ Yards +134 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Dolphins are great against the run (7th) but fairly average against the pass (19th). Miami is also forcing the 10th-highest passing play percentage across their last three.

This contest is showing a close spread (2.5) and a decent total (46.5), which should allow the passing game to stay alive on both sides for the duration of the contest. It doesn't hurt that Collins will play this one at home and indoors.

