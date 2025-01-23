3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Commanders at Eagles in the NFC Championship Game

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Best Player Prop Picks for Commanders at Eagles

Austin Ekeler was good to us last week, and I'm going back to the well this week.

The reasoning is pretty similar this time around. Ekeler is playing a lot of snaps, and this line isn't that high of a bar for him to clear. Plus, while Ekeler doesn't need a negative game script to cash this bet, with Washington a road 'dog, he could wind up being on the field a ton if the Commanders get into a hole and need to throw.

Ekeler has played 60%, 47% and 37% of the snaps over the last three weeks. The 37% clip came a week ago as the Commanders operated with a lead for much of the upset win over the Detroit Lions. Ekeler still played a good amount, though, and hauled in 4 catches for 41 yards.

For the season, Ekeler is averaging 30.5 receiving yards per game. He's at 24.1 receiving yards per game in wins and 39.4 per game in defeats, so if you think the Commanders lose to the Eagles, this bet makes a lot of sense.

Our NFL projections have Ekeler going for 27.4 receiving yards.

While taking him over 24.5 receiving yards is my favorite way to bet Ekeler, I also like betting on him to go over 0.5 first-quarter receiving yards at +125 odds. He caught a pair of passes for 28 yards in the first six minutes of last week's game.

Writing the words "Saquon Barkley under" is a scary thing to do right now, especially after Barkley shredded the Los Angeles Rams for 205 rushing yards last week. But I think the under is the way to go.

Barkley has lit up the Commanders' defense this season to the tune of 146 and 150 rushing yards. He popped a 68-yard run in the most recent meeting, and Barkley notched a 78-yard TD run a week ago. His elite big-play ability makes the under a tough bet to stomach, but if Barkley doesn't hit for a long one, I like our chances.

Washington's defense has been decent so far in the playoffs, and that's an improvement over where they were in the regular season.

The Commanders held the high-powered offense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 20 points in the Wild Card Round, keeping Bucky Irving to 77 rushing yards. Jahmyr Gibbs went for 105 rushing yards on just 14 carries against the Commanders a week ago, but that brings up a big thing working in our favor -- 126 yards is a really high bar to clear, something Barkley has done in just 8 of 18 games this season. Barkley could have a really good game and still finish with fewer than 126 rushing yards.

Our model likes the under, projecting Barkley for 113.4 rushing yards.

Jalen Hurts got banged up in the Divisional Round and ran only once for four yards in the second half (if you don't count a kneel on the final play). Questions about Hurts' health have pushed his rushing yards props a little lower than usual for this week, and I think this market is a good way to take advantage of it.

Hurts participated in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, and while he's likely to be less than 100% Sunday, him being able to practice Wednesday is a great sign for his health.

A week ago, Hurts ran it six times and got at least five yards on four of the runs (again -- not counting a final-play kneel). He ran the ball 6 times for 31 yards in the Wild Card Round.

Hurts is plenty capable of getting at least five yards on one run -- whether a designed run or a scramble -- and our model is bullish on his rushing outlook this week, projecting Hurts for 39.4 rushing yards.

