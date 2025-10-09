3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for Eagles at Giants on Thursday Night Football

Both the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are banged up on offense entering tonight's showdown at MetLife.

I'm still expecting to see some scoring, though, and we tend to know where the ball is going for each team. So, which players stand out for our FanDuel Picks lineups?

Here are my three favorite plays for Thursday Night Football.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Eagles at Giants

Jalen Hurts More Than 0.5 Touchdowns

Jalen Hurts has gone two straight games without a rushing touchdown, a drought he has matched only three other times in the tush push era. I think he can snap the streak tonight.

As the Eagles have shown, they're still more than willing to use the tush push, and we haven't seen some huge officiating crackdown on the play yet. Thus, Hurts is live to score whenever touchdown expectations for the offense are high enough, and I believe they should be tonight.

My any time touchdown model has Hurts scoring 51.5% of the time, so with this being just a regular pick rather than a mild one, I think it's a quality option.

Theo Johnson More Than 28.5 Receiving Yards

Theo Johnson and Jaxson Dart seem to have a real rapport, and with both Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton sidelined, I'm expecting that to continue.

In Dart's two starts, Johnson is tied for the team lead in target share at 20.3%. Seven targets came last week as Johnson scored twice and racked up 33 yards.

Johnson had just 17 yards the week before, but that was with one half of Nabers and a full game with Slayton. Now that Johnson's higher in the pecking order, we should start to see the volume creep up. This is a number he can clear even if the Giants don't operate hyper-efficiently on offense.

Saquon Barkley Less Than 107.5 Rushing Plus Receiving Yards

There are enough factors working against Saquon Barkley where this number feels too high, even in a good matchup.

First, the Eagles won't have guard Landon Dickerson in this one, downgrading an offensive line that already seems to have taken a step back this year.

Second, Barkley himself is banged up, missing practice Monday with "general soreness." He wasn't listed on the final injury report, but this comes after he played just 70.9% of the snaps in Week 5, easily his lowest mark of the season.

Finally, this is just a big number that Barkley is yet to hit in 2025. His max output is 94 yards from scrimmage, and he has been under 90 in each of the other games. Getting a revenge game against a leaky run defense should boost him, but this one just seems a little on the optimistic side for my liking.

