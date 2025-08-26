3 Best NFL Divisional Winner Futures Bets for 2025

Predicting a team to win the division in the NFL can be tough due to the roster turnover and coaching changes each organization endures during the offseason. For instance, the NFC East hasn't had a back-to-back champ since 2004, with all four franchises within the division securing first place at least once during that span.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, there have been plenty of roster moves and alterations to coaching staffs that could help determine how certain teams do in their respective divisions. While scouring the NFL Division Winner Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, which teams should we back to their win their divisions before Week 1 kicks off?

NFL Divisional Winner Betting Picks

Despite other divisions around the league being unpredictable, choosing the winner of the AFC West has been quite easy of late. Since 2016, the Kansas City Chiefs have been crowned AFC West champions in nine consecutive seasons, and there's no reason to stray away from Andy Reid's squad in 2025.

Even with Rashee Rice facing a possible suspension during the 2025 campaign, the Chiefs are always going to be a Super Bowl contender as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center. Kansas City has won 11-plus games in each of Mahomes' seven years as the starting signal-caller, Isiah Pacheco is expected to be healthier to begin the year, the offensive line should be better, and second-year wideout Xavier Worthy flashed plenty of potential as a focal point of the offense in 2024.

Besides the fact that Reid is calling plays on offense, the Chiefs still have Steve Spagnuolo as their defensive coordinator, and the defense has plenty of players returning from last year's unit that finished ninth in yards per game allowed (320.6) and fourth in points per game allowed (19.2).

While there are cases for the Denver Broncos or Los Angeles Chargers to put some pressure on Kansas City in the AFC West race, neither of those teams have done enough to warrant them dethroning the Chiefs in the division.

Of the head coaches mentioned within this article, Matt LaFleur boasts the highest winning percentage, earning the 13th-highest winning percentage (67.0%) in NFL history. Since taking over as head coach in 2019, LaFleur has helped lead the Green Bay Packers to four seasons of 11-plus wins (including last year) and three NFC North titles.

Even though Jordan Love underwent surgery on his thumb ahead of the upcoming season, it doesn't appear to be anything that will force him to miss time once the regular season begins. Green Bay has taken a committee approach at the wide receiver position in recent years, but rookie Matthew Golden could finally give the team a true No. 1 option in the passing game, and the rushing attack should remain lethal with Josh Jacobs coming off a 2024 season where he logged 1,671 scrimmage yards and a career-high 16 touchdowns for the Packers.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Packers made massive improvements under first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley a season ago, finishing sixth in yards per game allowed (315.6) and sixth in points per game allowed (19.9).

With the Detroit Lions potentially taking a step back after losing both their coordinators (Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn), the Chicago Bears needing time to get acclimated to Ben Johnson's system, and the Minnesota Vikings undergoing a change at quarterback with second-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy, the Packers are set up well to win the NFC North.

Just a few years ago, the outlook of the Los Angeles Rams was trending downward following the team's Super Bowl victory in the 2021 campaign, as they tallied a forgettable 5-12 record in 2022. However, head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead worked their magic to improve the roster, which has led to a 10-7 record in back-to-back seasons.

In addition to McVay having four division titles (including last year) across his first eight seasons at the helm, the Rams boast an offense that now features Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams. While the success of the offense could be dependent on the health of Stafford -- who has dealt with a concerning back ailment this offseason -- the defense is expected to take a step forward in 2025, and there are question marks surrounding the other teams in the NFC West.

At the moment, the San Francisco 49ers are thin at wide receiver due to injuries, and they are relying on Christian McCaffrey to remain healthy. The Arizona Cardinals still have holes on their roster in Jonathan Gannon's third year as head coach, and it remains to be seen what the Seattle Seahawks look like with Sam Darnold operating the offense.

Given the circumstances of the other teams in the division and the fact the Rams were yards away from defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round last season, there's a lot to like about McVay's squad this year despite the uncertainty of Stafford's ability to remain on the field long term.

