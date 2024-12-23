3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Saints at Packers on Monday Night Football

You always want to end on a high note. Week 16 might not.

The 5-9 New Orleans Saints have lost several key pieces on their offense and are limping toward the finish line. The 10-4 Green Bay Packers might be hard-pressed to win the NFC North, but they're quickly rising up the ranks as a dark horse to win it all behind Jordan Love's strong play.

Will New Orleans surprise with a nice effort on the road, or does Green Bay head into Christmas feeling groovy?

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for this week's Monday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Saints at Packers Betting Picks

I don't envy Spencer Rattler's position in this one.

Rattler was a two-point conversion from upsetting the Washington Commanders last week, but that second-half rally was a far cry from most of his season, per -0.35 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db). That's the worst mark on his team, which might say enough considering Jake Haener is in the category.

The most underrated aspect of the Packers' recent success might be the defense facing him, as well. Green Bay is up to sixth in numberFire's schedule-adjusted defensive rankings, holding four of their last five opponents below 20 points.

On offense, the Pack are absolutely rolling. Since a Week 10 bye, Jordan Love is third in EPA/db (0.31) across the NFL, and Josh Jacobs has averaged 111.8 scrimmage yards and 1.8 scrimmage touchdowns out of the backfield. Jacobs has to be licking his chops to face nF's 30th-ranked rush D.

I'm all for a contrarian angle, but I'm not backing a quarterback that went to a warm weather school heading to Green Bay's frozen tundra when Alvin Kamara (knee), Chris Olave (head), and Rashid Shaheed (knee) will all be absent.

This is a large number, so I'll ladder a suboptimal first-half and full-game spread in fear of a hook in garbage time, but scoring any points at all will be tough for NOLA. If you're averse to laying such a public spot, an under on the Saints' team total is also a decent look to assume New Orleans' offense does implode without Kamara.

