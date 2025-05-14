3 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 5/14/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

There's a lot to choose from, but various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Knicks at Celtics

The Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks in what could be the defending champs' final game of the season, but being down 3-1 is hardly of the essence for Boston. On Monday Jayson Tatum suffered a ruptured Achilles, an injury that figures to sideline the 27-year-old for the entirety of next season, too.

It'll be interesting to see how Boston steps up tonight. They are rightfully considered long shots to win this series (+460) and the NBA Finals (+2600). Can this group rally together for one more win before a hectic offseason ensues?

If Jaylen Brown is on, I like their chances.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Brown's head was in a different place in Game 4, but he's historically stepped up to the plate when Boston's leading man is out. Here's a look at Brown's scoring output when he played more than 30 minutes in games sans Tatum this season: 18, 26, 28, 35, and 36 points. That 36-point showing came in a first-round playoff game against a second-ranked Orlando defense.

To add, JB's shooting splits look more appealing at home (48.5% FG% and 36.8% 3P%) than on the road (43.65 FG% and 26.8% 3P%). In fact, he averaged 24.5 points per game at TD Garden this year.

With no Tatum -- and practically no Kristaps Porzingis these playoffs -- the Celtics don't stand a chance to extend their season without some massive help from Brown. The home crowd should be hot tonight, and I'm expecting Brown to answer the call.

We've learned not to expect much from Jrue Holiday on the stat sheet at this point in his career, but he'll be responsible for more than just his defense tonight.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Holiday nets 19.1 combined points and rebounds (PR) per 36 minutes when Brown is on the floor and Tatum is off the floor. While Tatum is a great rebounder, he's usually the one to tally the freebie defensive boards for the C's, and Jrue picks those up in his absence.

Here's a look at Holiday's PR output in games without Tatum this season: 16, 18, 18, 19, 20, and 24 PR.

Jrue notched 16 points and 6 rebounds in the first home game of this series, and I think his numbers tonight could look awfully similar.

Warriors at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves hold a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors and are whopping -560 moneyline favorites to advance to the Western Conference Finals tonight.

Even if this is the end for the Warriors in the 2024-25 season, I still think we get some production out ofBrandin Podziemski this evening.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Podz has played at least 33 minutes in three straight games and is netting 15.1 potential rebounds and assists per game this series. He's taken 8 three-pointers and 24 total field goal attempts across his last two games but nailed just 4 of those shots.

His usage is awesome and the 37.2% three-point shooter is primed to find the bottom of the net on at least some of these shots.

Our NBA projections forecast Podziemski to notch 21.7 combined points, rebounds, and assists in this one.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

Get a 30% Profit Boost for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NBA Playoff game taking place on May 14th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.