3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 8/15/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Randy Vasquez is set to start for the San Diego Padres tonight after the team recalled him from Triple-A on Thursday. That's a big reason why the Los Angeles Dodgers are -146 to score over 4.5 runs this evening, and Will Smith is a good bet to notch a pair of bases.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Will Smith +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Across Vasquez's 22 starts this season, he's posted some ugly ERA indicators, including a 5.98 expected ERA, 5.98 xFIP, 5.85 SIERA, and just an 11.8% strikeout rate. His xERA, xFIP, SIERA, and K% are all MLB-worst marks among hurlers who have tossed at least 105 innings this season.

Smith can attack the righty, as the Dodgers' catcher shows reverse splits to the tune of a .327 BA, .540 SLG, 46.7% fly-ball rate, and just a 17.2% strikeout rate versus RHPs. He owns a thunderous .358 batting average at home in the split. Not only is his matchup ideal, but Smith's recorded two-plus bases in 53.1% of games (minimum 2 PA) this season -- up from the 47.6% implied probability on these +110 odds.

Kyle Stowers sports a .351 ISO, .662 SLG, 21.2% barrel rate, and 43.3% fly-ball rate since June 25th. He's knocked in 37 runs in that 43-game span and is a value to notch an RBI tonight at these +170 odds.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Kyle Stowers +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

Stowers and company will take on Lucas Giolito -- a hurler who will shove in one outing then fall apart in the next. Giolito's 3.77 ERA is pretty, but his underlying numbers -- 4.40 xFIP and 5.26 xERA -- suggest he is due to regress in the wrong direction. His K rate is down to 14.8% since the All-Star break. He surrenders a 48.1% fly-ball rate and 1.33 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters yet is still due for negative regression against this handedness.

Stowers, meanwhile, is belting righties for a .294 BA, .297 ISO, .592 SLG, and 41.0% fly-ball rate this season. Though Ks are a problem, he's logged just one strikeout across his last three games while Giolito has been a launching pad ever since his K rate plummeted.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kyle Stowers +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kyle Stowers To Hit A Home Run (+460) is an interesting target, too.

No one picks their spots more than Framber Valdez.

Valdez, Tarik Skubal, Garrett Crochet, and Cristopher Sanchez are the only hurlers in MLB who have notched 11-plus Ks in three separate outings this season, yet Valdez has low-lows and collected just four combined Ks across his last two starts.

Pitching at home against the Baltimore Orioles, Valdez could show us his elite side tonight.

Framber Valdez - Alt Strikeouts Framber Valdez - Alt Strikeouts Framber Valdez 8+ Strikeouts +148 View more odds in Sportsbook

Baltimore's active roster shows a 23.0% K% (fourth-highest in MLB). That spikes to 23.1% against lefties, 24.3% on the road, and 24.9% on the road versus lefties. They have a sorry .279 wOBA in that split and own a 24.5% K% across the past two weeks.

Valdez has been legit on his home turf, pitching to a 1.65 ERA, 2.75 xFIP, and 28.0% K% through 71 frames in Houston. He averages 7.1 strikeouts per home outing this season. Here's a look at his K output at home against teams that strike out at a 23.0% rate or higher versus LHPs: 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, and 12 Ks.

So while each and every home start against a strikeout-prone team hasn't been perfect, he's racked up seven-plus Ks in all but two instances and erupted for 12 Ks twice. Thus, I want to give consideration to Valdez's alt lines in this one.

Celebrate Summer Fridays at FanDuel! Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on ANY wager for ANY sports/events taking place on August 15th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.