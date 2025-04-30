3 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 4/30/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

There's a lot to choose from, but various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Warriors at Rockets

Playoff Jimmy Butler is back in full force. He's helped the Golden State Warriors take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets by scoring 25 and 27 points in his two full games. In fact, he's scored at least 24 points in six straight games dating back to crunch time of the regular season.

His points prop is set at just 20.5 with +102 odds on the over for Game 5, and we can feel comfortable attacking that line.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Butler played 42 minutes in Game 1, sustained an injury in Game 2, and came back to log 40 minutes in Game 4. It's nice to see that his workload hasn't taken a hit despite the injury. Since joining the Warriors, he's averaging 23.2 points in games where he's played at least 35 minutes, and he has cleared 20.5 points in 11 out of 17 contests.

Houston has taken 95 free throws to Golden State's 69 free throws this series. Luckily for the Dubs, the Rockets can't buy a bucket from the charity stripe (63.2% FT%), but evening out FT volume should nonetheless be a priority. Few are better at getting to the line than Jimmy, who is averaging 12.2 free-throw attempts across his last six full games. If the 87.0% free-throw shooter can continue earning that volume, scoring north of 20.5 points could come easy tonight.

Jalen Green was a no-show in Game 4, scoring just eight points and committing five turnovers. That was the third time this series where he failed to reach double-digits in the points column, and it comes as no surprise that Houston lost all three of those games. Meanwhile, he popped for 38 points in a 15-point win in Game 2.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Houston was forced to sit the then-unplayable Green down the stretch of Monday's game, but they won't get away with that tonight. Simply put -- Houston doesn't stand a chance to advance if they aren't getting contributions from their leading scorer, especially with the team's lack of offensive firepower elsewhere. I can't imagine Houston needs anything more right now than to see Green get going early.

Green averaged 2.9 made threes per game this season. He drilled at least three threes in 64.4% of games where he played more than 25 minutes -- up from the 35.7% implied probability on these +180 odds. He nailed eight threes his last time out in Houston and could turn the page now that he's back playing at home.

The Rockets are favored by 4.0 points in this one, so I'll shout out Jalen Green Top Points Scorer (+1200), too. It may feel sour to back a player who's in such a deep slump, but the Rockets can't survive without Green's offense. I imagine Ime Udoka has learned that by now.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Timberwolves at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to extend their season in a win-or-go-home Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

I like the Lakers' chance to respond at home, but we might not want to bet LA's -235 moneyline odds straight up. Instead, we can parlay Lakers ML with Luka Doncic to score 30+ Points to receive +104 odds -- my favorite way to bet this game.

Doncic dealt with a stomach illness in Game 3, and it showed when he scored just 17 points and took only 16 shots. Otherwise, he's been himself in this series, scoring 31, 37, and 38 points on average efficiency.

Save for the flu game, Luka has scored at least 30 points in seven of his last eight games. Moreover, he's notched a 30 ball in 9 of his last 12 home games even with taking on a smaller role in the regular season compared to the playoffs.

I like the way these bets correlate -- Luka has scored at least 29 in 13 of the last 15 Laker wins -- so it's my favorite way to get exposure to an LAL bounce back tonight.

Get a 30% Profit Boost for a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any NBA Playoff game taking place on April 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.