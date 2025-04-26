3 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Saturday 4/26/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

There's a lot to choose from, but various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Cavaliers at Heat

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat combined for 233 points in Game 2 after totaling 221 in Game 3. The Cavs provided the bulk of that scoring, notching 121 in both games. But even if they can't provide that much offense with Game 3 moving to Miami, a 213.5-point total is still far too low for this matchup.

Though Cleveland and Miami were both top-10 defenses in the regular season, they still managed to put points on the board in their head-to-head matchups. Those meetings averaged 228.7 total points, and all three cleared 213.5. The two games in Miami totaled 235 and 232 points.

That's held true in the first two games of this series, and it's projected to do so again in Game 3. Massey Ratings projects this game to finish with 226.5 total points -- well above where the over/under is set heading into the weekend.

Considering how their head-to-head matchups have played out -- in the regular season and this series -- I'm happy to grab over 213.5 for Saturday. In fact, this is even a spot I'd consider an alt. total as we get closer to tip-off.

Thunder at Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies won't have Ja Morant available for Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Shams Charania. That's less than ideal for the Grizzlies' hopes of extending the series, and it's enough to show value in OKC covering a hefty, 15.5-point spread.

Despite showing some life in the first half of Game 3, Memphis has been thoroughly dominated to this point in the series. They've been even worse with Morant off the floor, however. The Thunder have outscored the Grizzlies by a staggering 46.4 points per 100 possessions with Morant on the bench, compared to just 8 points per 100 with him on.

That's a small sample, but it's something I still want to put some stock in heading into Game 4. That's especially true considering how easily OKC dispatched Memphis without him in the regular season.

Morant suited up twice against the Thunder in the regular season -- the Grizzlies lost those games by 17 and 13 points. In the two games he missed, Memphis lost by 24 and 21.

As such, I'm willing to buy into the Thunder even with the spread so wide.

Rockets at Warriors

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason is coming off a 14-point showing in their Game 2 win, rebounding from a 6-point night in the series-opener. But he still took 10 shots in that first game before hoisting 9 attempts in Game 2. With the Golden State Warriors potentially missing one of their top wing defenders in Jimmy Butler, Eason's in a good spot to crack double-digits yet again.

That's not an especially high bar for the 12-point-per-game scorer to climb. Eason's hit double-digit points in 38 of 59 games this season, good for a 64% clip. That's well above the 44% implied probability we get from his odds to score 10 points heading into the weekend.

Eason's proven more than capable of laying it on Golden State, too. He averaged 13.3 points and 11.0 field goal attempts per game across three regular season meetings with the Warriors, and it's not like they've locked down opposing forwards. Over their last 30 games, Golden State's allowed the 13th-most points to SFs and the 15th-most to PFs.

Butler's potential absence would give him a boost, too. Golden State's defense has permitted 117.8 points per 100 possessions with Butler off the floor since they acquired him in February. They've given up only 109 with him on.

With Eason seemingly locked into 20+ minutes in the postseason, this is a nice spot to buy into him cracking double-digits. He's done that in 35 of 49 games playing 20+ minutes to this point, so there's real value in Tari Eason to score 10+ at plus odds on Saturday.

